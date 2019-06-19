Cloud Storage Market Is Expected to Reach $97.4 Billion by 2022, Says AMR

Rise in demand for low cost data storage and faster data accessibility, increase in cloud adoption across several industry verticals, significant shift to hybrid cloud as primary deployment model, and mounting concerns for data recovery & protection drive the growth of the global cloud storage market. Furthermore, growing cloud adoption among SMEs and increasing awareness of cloud computing benefits are expected to create multiple opportunities in the market.

Portland, June 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global cloud storage market was estimated at $21.1 7 billion in 2015, and is expected to hit $97.41 billion by 2022, registering a CAGR of 24.8% from 2016 to 2022. The report provides an in-depth analysis of the market, including top winning strategies, industry drivers and restraints, market size & forecast, market classification, and competitive scenario.

Growing demand for low-cost data storage and faster data accessibility, increase in cloud adoption across several industry verticals, a significant shift to hybrid cloud as primary deployment model, and growing concerns for data recovery & protection fuel the growth of the global cloud storage market. On the other hand, lack of IT infrastructure and several security concerns over cloud storage hamper the growth to a certain extent. Nevertheless, growing cloud adoption among SMEs and increasing awareness of cloud computing benefits are expected to create multiple opportunities in the market.

/EIN News/ -- Get Sample Report for More Details @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/2141

The software segment to rule the roost

Based on component type, the software segment accounted for nearly three-fifths of the total market share in 2015 and would maintain its dominance during the period 2016–2022. Simultaneously, the service segment is projected to showcase the fastest CAGR of 27.0% till 2022.

The hybrid segment to remain lucrative throughout the estimated period

Based on deployment mode, the hybrid segment contributed to two-thirds of the total market share in 2015 and is expected to dominate during the study period. Furthermore, the same segment is anticipated to grow at the fastest CAGR of 26.6% through 2016–2022.

North America to lead the trail till 2022



Based on geography, North America held the highest market share in 2015, accounting for more than one-third of the total revenue. The Asia-Pacific region, on the other hand, is projected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 27.2% during the forecast period.

Inquire more about this report @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/2141

Leading market players

The key market players analyzed in the cloud storage market report include IBM Corporation, Amazon Web Services, Inc., Oracle Corporation, Red Hat, Inc., Google, Inc., Rackspace Hosting, Inc., VMware, Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, EMC Corporation, and Microsoft Corporation. These market players have adopted several strategies including partnership, expansion, collaboration, joint ventures, and others to gain a stronghold in the industry.

About Us:



Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions.” AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact: David Correa 5933 NE Win Sivers Drive #205, Portland, OR 97220 United States USA/Canada (Toll Free): +1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022, +1-503-446-1141 UK: +44-845-528-1300 Hong Kong: +852-301-84916 India (Pune): +91-20-66346060 Fax: +1(855)550-5975 help@alliedmarketresearch.com Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.