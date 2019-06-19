TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc. Obtains Organic Materials Review Institute (OMRI) Certifications and Product Listings

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., June 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc.® (“TOMI”) (OTCQX:TOMZ), a global company specializing in disinfection and decontamination utilizing its premier Binary Ionization Technology® (BIT™) platform through the manufacturing, licensing, servicing, and selling of its SteraMist® brand of products - a hydrogen peroxide-based mist and fog - announced today that TOMI’s BIT™ solution disinfectant is now listed and certified with the Organic Materials Review Institute (OMRI) in compliance with the USDA National Organic Program and the Canada Organic Regime regulations.



/EIN News/ -- The OMRI, accredited under the International Organization for Standardization (ISO) 17065 by the USDA Quality Assessment Division, is a nonprofit organization focusing on product transparency, delivering independent reviews to verify which products meet organic standards. TOMI’s BIT solution product is listed as an acceptable product as OMRI Listed® and appears on OMRI Products List© and OMRI Canada Products List©.

Gaining the organic registration for both U.S. and Canada will facilitate expansion of TOMI’s client base, in all four of TOMI’s divisions: hospital-healthcare, life sciences, TOMI Service Network, and food safety. Organic certification not only helps ensure the safety of the world that we innovate for, but provides peace of mind for facilities concerned with the utilization of more inorganic chemicals and their interactions with both equipment and users.

Elizabeth Battaglia, TOMI Chief Regulatory Officer, states “TOMI’s newly obtained OMRI certification is a testament to the company’s ongoing commitment to providing the highest quality, safest and most effective products on the market.”

TOMI™ Environmental Solutions, Inc. (OTCQX: TOMZ ) is a global decontamination and infection prevention company, providing environmental solutions for indoor surface disinfection through the manufacturing, sales and licensing of its premier Binary Ionization Technology® (BIT™) platform. Invented under a defense grant in association with the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) of the U.S. Department of Defense, BIT™ solution utilizes a low percentage Hydrogen Peroxide as its only active ingredient to produce a hydroxyl radical (.OH ion), referred to as ionized Hydrogen Peroxide (iHP™). Represented by the SteraMist® brand of products, iHP™ produces a germ-killing aerosol that works like a visual non-caustic gas.

TOMI products are designed to service a broad spectrum of commercial structures, including, but not limited to, hospitals and medical facilities, cruise ships, office buildings, hotel and motel rooms, schools, restaurants, meat and produce processing facilities, military barracks, police and fire departments, and athletic facilities. TOMI products and services have also been used in single-family homes and multi-unit residences.

TOMI develops training programs and application protocols for its clients and is a member in good standing with The American Biological Safety Association, The American Association of Tissue Banks, Association for Professionals in Infection Control and Epidemiology, Society for Healthcare Epidemiology of America and The Restoration Industry Association.

For additional information, please visit http://www.tomimist.com/ or contact us at info@tomimist.com .

