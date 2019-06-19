Global Analytical Instrumentation Market, 2018: Impact Analysis of IoT on the Market -- IoT will Lead to Innovation Across the Value Chain

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, June 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Analytical Instrumentation Market, 2018: Impact Analysis of IoT on the Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Although the Internet of Things (IoT) has been a buzzword for a long time, its penetration in the analytical instrumentation market has been limited when compared to other industrial markets. With key end users in the pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, and government sectors, the market proceeds with great caution (in terms of technology) as it deals with sensitive consumer industries. While most of the advancements have been made to reduce product footprint and increase its functional spectrum, it is time for key market participants to focus on developing and delivering value-added solutions, enabled by IoT.



Key Features



This research service aims to capture the current market scenario and explore growth opportunities across multiple business paradigms. With advancements in electronic miniaturization, MEMS technology, high-speed communication, robotics, and cloud technology, it is important for companies to devise futuristic strategies that leverage this technology wave. These technologies will significantly impact the way in which customers and vendors connect, interact, develop, and sustain business relationships. The focus is on the experience of the customer, which will become the key differentiating factor in the market. Change can be expected from the way in which a product is designed to how an organization operates as well as new revenue models and delivery of high levels of customer satisfaction.



The primary objective of this experiential study is to uncover your company's Growth Zone in the analytical instrumentation market. The Growth Zone represents opportunities that have been validated and optimized based on your internal objectives and capabilities weighed against growth opportunities in the market. The study offers in-depth market analysis and future predictions and also determines the Opportunity Universe; further, a strategic opportunity framework is provided.



Key Issues Addressed

What are the specific capabilities that analytical instrumentation companies can leverage to improve brand and strategy positioning?

What new technologies can they adopt to deliver maximum customer satisfaction?

What strategies can they introduce with respect to product and service offerings that can deliver maximum growth opportunities?

What are the interesting case studies in the market?

What are the 3 key disruptions that will transform the analytical instrumentation market?

Topics Covered



1. Executive Dashboard

Purpose of this Experiential Study

5 Step Process to Transformational Growth

Strategic Imperatives for the Analytical Instrumentation Market

2. Growth Environment - Market Overview

Key Questions this Section will Answer

Research Scope and Objective

Market Definition - Analytical Instrumentation: Broad Outline

Market Definition - Types of Analytical Instrumentation Covered in This Study

Market Landscape

Drivers and Restraints

3. Growth Environment - Market Forecast

Growth Environment - Market Forecast

Revenue Forecast

4. Visioning Scenarios

Key Questions this Section will Answer

Emerging Themes for IoT in Analytical Instrumentation

Macro to Micro Visioning

Future Market Attributes

Top Predictions for the Analytical Instrumentation Market

5. Case Studies

Case Study 1 - Enabling On-site Mass Spectrometry with Robotics

Case Study 2 - Predictive Maintenance of Microscopy Instruments

Case Study 3 - Remote Monitoring for Liquid Chromatography

Case Study 4 - Novel Use of Mass Spectrometry in Cancer Detection

Case Study 5 - Labs on Cloud

6. Growth Pipeline

Growth Pipeline

Growth Levers

7. Vision & Strategy - Growth Opportunities

Growth Opportunity 1 - Additive Manufacturing

Growth Opportunity 2 - Dynamic Asset Insurance

Growth Opportunity 3 - Mixed Reality (AR+VR) Training

Growth Opportunity 4 - Virtual Product Development

8. Brand & Demand - Growth Opportunities

Growth Opportunity 1 - Technology for Innovation

Growth Opportunity 2 - Push for Process

Growth Opportunity 3 - Shift from ROI to TCO

9. Growth Opportunities Matrix

Identifying Your Company's Growth Zone

Growth Opportunities 1-4 - Vision & Strategy

Growth Opportunities 1-3 - Brand & Demand

Growth Opportunities Matrix

10. Growth Strategy & Implementation

The Last Word - 3 Big Predictions

Growth Strategies for Your Company

Prioritization of Opportunities through Implementation

11. Appendix

Partial List of Abbreviations & Acronyms Used

List of Exhibits

