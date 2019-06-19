Emerald Health Pharmaceuticals to Present Preclinical Data at the 29th Annual Symposium of the International Cannabinoid Research Society

/EIN News/ -- SAN DIEGO, CA, June 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Emerald Health Pharmaceuticals Inc. (EHP), a clinical-stage company developing medicines based on cannabinoid science, will present preclinical data on EHP-101, an oral formulation of a patented synthetic cannabidiol (CBD)-derived new chemical entity (NCE), for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS) and systemic scleroderma (SSc). EHP will also present preclinical data on EHP-102, an oral formulation of a patented synthetic cannabigerol (CBG)-derived NCE as well as new CBG acid (CBGA) derivatives for the treatment of Huntington’s disease (HD) and Parkinson’s disease (PD) at the 29th Annual Symposium of the International Cannabinoid Research Society. The symposium will be held June 29 - July 4, 2019 at the Marriott North in Bethesda, Maryland.

Details of the poster presentations are as follows:

Title: Effects of EHP-101 on inflammation and remyelination in murine models of multiple sclerosis

Title: Comparison of the neuroprotective activity of cannabigerol derivatives in Huntington’s disease and Parkinson’s disease models

For more information about this conference, please visit: http://www.icrs2019.org/ .

About Emerald Health Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Emerald Health Pharmaceuticals is developing product candidates derived from cannabinoids for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS), autoimmune, and other diseases. The Company has two families of new chemical entities, derived from synthetic cannabidiol (CBD) and cannabigerol (CBG), that it has modified through rational drug design to affect validated receptors and pathways pertinent to targeted diseases. Its first drug product candidate, EHP-101, is in Phase I clinical development and is focused on treating multiple sclerosis and systemic scleroderma. Its second product candidate, EHP-102, is in preclinical development and is focused on treating Huntington’s disease and Parkinson’s disease. For more information, visit http://www.emeraldpharma.life or contact: info@emeraldpharma.life.



To the extent statements contained in this news release are not descriptions of historical facts regarding Emerald Health Pharmaceuticals Inc. they should be considered "forward-looking statements," as described in the private securities litigation reform act of 1995, that reflect management's current beliefs and expectations. You can identify forward-looking statements by words such as "anticipate," "believe," "could," "estimate," "expect," "forecast," "goal," "hope," "hypothesis," "intend," "may," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "strategy," "will," "would," or the negative of those terms, and similar expressions that convey uncertainty of future events or outcomes. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding: (i) the success and timing of our product development activities and clinical trials; (ii) our ability to develop our product candidates; (iii) our plans to research, discover, evaluate and develop additional potential product, technology and business candidates and opportunities; (iv) the anticipated timing of clinical data availability; (v) our ability to meet our milestones; and (vi) our expectations regarding our ability to obtain and maintain intellectual property protection. Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown factors, risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements. Emerald Health Pharmaceuticals' investigational drug products have not been approved or cleared by the FDA.

