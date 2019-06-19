Global Hair Transplant Market Outlook 2019-2025 - Key Players are Restoration Robotics, Bernstein Medical, Bosley Cole Instruments, Medicamat, and Neograft Solutions (Venus Concept)

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, June 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Hair Transplant Market Outlook 2019-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



ARTAS system for hair transplant is gaining popularity as it provides a minimally invasive, less painful alternative to strip surgery. The procedure also has a faster recovery time. Furthermore, robotic assistance provided by the ARTAS System enables complicated, repetitive and tedious task of dissecting hair grafts with less fatigue and greater productivity.



This report provides an in-depth analysis of global hair transplantation market with a focus on leading markets such as The US, Turkey, and India. Turkey has emerged as one of the most popular destinations for hair transplantation, owing to its low-cost hair transplant treatment procedure.



The report provides comprehensive coverage on major industry drivers, restraints, and their impact on market growth during the forecast period. Furthermore, the study encompasses various market-specific growth opportunities in global hair transplant market.



The report has been segmented as follows:



Market Segmentation - Methodology

Follicular Unit Extraction (FUE)

Follicular Unit Transplantation (FUT)

Market Segmentation - Therapy

Platelet Rich Plasma

Stem Cell Therapy

Geographical Coverage

North America - The US

Europe - Turkey

Asia Pacific - India

Key Vendors

Restoration Robotics Inc.

Bernstein Medical (US)

Bosley Cole Instruments

Medicamat

Neograft Solutions (Venus Concept)

Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary



2. Research Methodology



3. Hair Loss

3.1 Overview

3.2 Types of Hair Loss

3.2.1 Androgenetic Alopecia

3.2.2 Telogen Effluvium

3.2.3 Alopecia Areata

3.2.4 Others

3.3 Causes

3.4 Treatment

3.4.1 Non-Surgical Options

3.4.2 Surgical Procedures

3.4.2.1 Hair Transplant

3.4.2.2 Scalp Treatment



4. Hair Transplant

4.1 Overview

4.2 Methodology

4.2.1 Follicular Unit Extraction (FUE)

4.2.2 Follicular Unit Transplantation (FUT)

4.3 Therapy

4.3.1 Platelet Rich Plasma (PRP) Therapy

4.3.2 Stem Cell Therapy

4.3.3 Ravage 670 Laser



5. Market Analysis

5.1 Market Sizing (Actual & Forecasted)

5.2 Market Share Analysis

5.2.1 Market Share by Procedure

5.2.2 Market Share by Methodology

5.2.3 Market Share by Therapy

5.2.4 Market Share by Product

5.2.5 Market Share by Site of Transplant

5.2.6 Market Share by Gender

5.2.7 Market Share by Service Provider

5.2.8 Market Share by Region

5.3 Pricing Analysis



6. Market Segmentation

6.1 By Methodology

6.1.1 Follicular Unit Extraction (FUE)

6.1.1.1 Market Sizing (Actual & Forecasted)

6.1.2 Follicular Unit Transplantation (FUT)

6.1.2.1 Market Sizing (Actual & Forecasted)

6.2 By Therapy

6.2.1 Platelet Rich Plasma

6.2.1.2 Market Sizing (Actual & Forecasted)

6.2.2 Stem Cell Therapy

6.2.2.2 Market Sizing (Actual & Forecasted)



7. Regional Analysis

7.1 North America

7.1.1 Market Sizing (Actual & Forecasted)

7.1.2 The US

7.1.2.1 Market Sizing (Actual & Forecasted)

7.1.2.2 Market Share by Product

7.2 Europe

7.2.1 Market Sizing (Actual & Forecasted)

7.2.2 Turkey

7.2.2.1 Market Sizing (Actual & Forecasted)

7.3 Asia Pacific

7.3.1 Market Sizing (Actual & Forecasted)

7.3.2 India

7.3.2.1 Market Sizing (Actual & Forecasted)



8. Market Dynamics

8.1 Industry Trends & Developments

8.1.1 Technological Innovation

8.1.2 Neograft FUE Hair Transplant

8.1.3 3D Printed Cranial Hair & Scalp Prosthesis

8.1.4 Higher Demand for Less Invasive Restoration Procedures

8.2 Growth Drivers

8.2.1 Prevalence of People with Hair Loss

8.2.2 Rise in Disposable Income

8.2.3 Ageing Population

8.2.4 Changing Lifestyle

8.3 Challenges

8.3.1 Expensive Treatment

8.3.2 Government Regulations

8.3.3 Adverse Side Effects of Drugs

8.3.4 Ineffectiveness of Currently Available Options



9. Competitive Landscape

9.1 Market Share Analysis

9.2 Financial Analysis



10. Company Profiles

10.1 Restoration Robotics Inc.

10.2 Bernstein Medical (US)

10.3 Bosley Cole Instruments

10.4 Medicamat

10.5 Neograft Solutions (Venus Concept)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/m8j2u1

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 Related Topics: Surgical Procedures



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.