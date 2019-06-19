Global Hospital Lighting Market Set to Reach USD 9.1 Billion by 2024, Witnessing a CAGR of 10.7% during the Forecast Period: VynZ Research

Industry Insights by Product (Troffers, Surface Mounted Lights, Surgical Lights, Wraparound Lights, Others), by Technology (LED, Fluorescent, Others), by Application (Diagnostics & Imaging Center, Patient Wards & ICUS, Examination Rooms, Surgical Suites, Others)



NEW YORK, June 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global hospital lighting market is predicted to grow at 10.7% CAGR during the forecast period with the market size reaching USD 9.1 billion by 2024. The market is driven by the factors such as the establishment of large number of hospitals in developing nations along with increasing acceptance for LED based fixtures of lighting.

/EIN News/ -- Get a free copy of sample report: https://www.vynzresearch.com/semiconductor-electronics/hospital-lighting-market/request-sample

Lighting is observed to play significant role in the infrastructure of healthcare domain as it is widely implemented in ICU, wards, operation theatres and other settings in the hospital. The manufacturers of lighting are rapidly innovating products that enables efficiency and low cost.

The extensive growth of the market is attributed towards increasing demand for suitable lighting in the hospital to relax the patients at the time of treatment and enable improved vision and enhancing the productivity of hospital staff.

Moreover, the hospital lighting market is expected to witness high growth due to rapidly increasing and progressing facilities in the hospital. Some of the lighting products that are excessively being used in the hospital include surgical lamps, troffers, wraparounds and surface-mounted lights. In all these products incandescent, emitting diode and fluorescent are the various technologies that are rapidly being used, thereby strengthening the growth of the industry.

Explore key industry insights in 155 tables and 86 figures from the 125 pages of report, “Global Hospital Lighting Market Analysis and Forecast to 2024 - Industry Insights by Product (Troffers, Surface Mounted Lights, Surgical Lights, Wraparound Lights, Others), by Technology (LED, Fluorescent, Others), by Application (Diagnostics & Imaging Center, Patient Wards & ICUS, Examination Rooms, Surgical Suites, Others), by Geography (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany France, U.K., Italy, Japan, China, India, Australia, Brazil, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E.)”

The establishment of large number of hospitals in developing nations along with increasing acceptance for LED based fixtures of lighting are the major factors driving the growth of global hospital lighting market. The infrastructural development in hospitality sector specifically multispecialty hospitals have attributed towards the growth of these solutions. The acceptance of wide varieties of lighting systems in several applications of hospital domain is exaggerating the utilization of advanced lighting system.

Moreover, increasing investments done by government organization in various healthcare institutions in several countries is another factor driving the growth of the market. Furthermore, the large amount of capital funding gained in surgical suites in emerging economies along with increasing investment in troffers lights are also pertaining towards the growth of the market. According to a recent report, it has been observed that the private sector organizations along with government organizations in India are expected to invest greatly in order to exaggerate the healthcare domain of the country which in turn will bolster the growth of the hospital lighting market in this country.

On the basis of product, the market is segmented into surface-mounted lights, wraparound lights, troffers, surgical lights and others. Among all these segments the troffers segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.3% during the projected period due to the increasing popularity of LED based troffers in hospitality domain across the globe and a huge number of hospitals developed in Asia-Pacific. This segment is thus escalating the demand for hospital lighting market across the globe.

Do you have any specific research requirement? Ask for customization: https://www.vynzresearch.com/semiconductor-electronics/hospital-lighting-market/customize-report

The hospital lighting market on the basis of the technology is segmented into fluorescent technology, LED technology and others. Among all these segments the fluorescent segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR owing to low operational as well as implementation cost. According to a recent report, it has been estimated that the operational cost associated with fluorescent bulb for nearly 22 years is approximately $48 and average cost involved with this segment is also low. As a result of the low cost of the fluorescent bulb, the hospital lighting market is growing at an exponential rate.

On the basis of application, the hospital lighting market is segmented into surgical suites, examination rooms, patient ward & ICUS, diagnostics & imaging center and others. Among all these applications, the patient ward & ICUs segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period. The growth of this segment is attributed towards technological upgradation and escalating demand for LED centered fixtures in the hospitals.

Asia-Pacific to witness the fastest growth in the hospital lighting market

Geographically, Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the fastest growth 8.6% CAGR in the hospital lighting market due to extensive diffusion of innovative lighting solutions for implementation in the healthcare domain. There are several hospitals in Asia-Pacific that are seeking for the solutions of lighting that helps in reduction of energy to conserve it and thus reducing the operating costs of the medical amenities. Europe is another key market for these solutions, as there are several major players operating in the hospital lighting industry in this region.

Globally industry players in the hospital lighting market are leveraging market growth through technological advancements and innovations and providing product differentiation to the users.

Some of the major companies operating in the global hospital lighting market include Acuity Brands Lighting Inc., Eaton Corporation PLC, Cree Inc., General Electric Company, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Herbert Waldmann GmbH & Co. Kg, KLS Martin Group, Trilux Lighting Ltd., Hubbell Incorporation and Zumtobel Group AG.

More from VynZ Research

Global Smart Lighting Market Analysis and Forecast to 2024

The global smart lighting market was valued at USD 6.7 billion in 2017 and is expected to witness a CAGR of 22.2% during the forecast period (2018 – 2024). The growth of this market is attributed to the extensive adoption of innovative technologies or instance strong intelligent systems, IoT, real-time monitoring of illumination and technological advancement in connected lighting. Moreover, increasing awareness towards conservation of energy is the major factor driving the growth of the smart lighting market, globally.

Explore more at: https://www.vynzresearch.com/semiconductor-electronics/smart-lighting-market

Global Grow Light Market Analysis and Forecast to 2024

The global grow light market is expected to be valued at USD 6.3 billion by 2024, witnessing a CAGR of 11.7% during the forecast period (2018 – 2024). The extensive utilization of indoor cultivation and vertical farming for the production of crops is expected to contribute towards the growth of global grow light market at an extensive rate.

Grow light technology is extremely beneficial in lengthening the time frame for natural day light that further exaggerate the growth rate and plant yields. There is several artificial lighting that includes LED lighting, high pressure sodium lighting and plasma lighting that make the crop available throughout the year. Increasing awareness regarding the use of alternative farming in various developed as well as developing economies is expected to further aggravate the growth of the market.

Explore more at: https://www.vynzresearch.com/semiconductor-electronics/grow-light-market

Global E-Cigarette Market Analysis and Forecast to 2024

The global e-cigarette market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 21.4% during the forecast period with its market size predicted to reach USD 53.4 billion by 2024. The global e-cigarette market is anticipated to be driven by the factors increasing health concerns over the usage of conventional tobacco-based cigarettes, vaping without ash or smoke, technological advancements leading to product innovation, increasing adoption through direct sales. Different types of product such as disposable and rechargeable cig-a-like are the major contributor to the e-cigarette market size, globally.

Explore more at: https://www.vynzresearch.com/semiconductor-electronics/e-cigarette-market

About VynZ Research

VynZ Research is a market research firm offering research, analytics, and consulting services on business strategies. The company focuses on providing valuable insights on various technology verticals such as Chemicals, Automotive, Transportation, Energy, Consumer Durables, Healthcare, ICT and other emerging technologies. VynZ Research assists enterprises to take strategic decisions for helping their businesses to grow. The reports developed by VynZ are based on market facts that include comprehensive analysis and quantification of market drivers, industry dynamics, opportunities, challenges, threats, market shares and anticipated new trends & technologies arising across wide range of industries.

Contact Us:

Kundan Kumar

Client Partner

Call: +91-996-028-8381

Toll Free (U.S. and Canada): +1-888-253-3960

Email: enquiry@vynzresearch.com

Web: https://www.vynzresearch.com

Connect with Us: LinkedIn | Facebook | Twitter



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.