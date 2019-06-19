Ultrasound Imaging Market, 2018: Focus on Healthcare Infrastructure & Procedural Volume
This research insight aims to provide an analysis of healthcare infrastructure and the procedural volume of using ultrasound, in the global market in 2018.
Ultrasound machines are becoming lighter, more portable, and compact due to advances in a number of areas of technology (e.g., scan mode, image retrieval, and operation system) and especially by the incorporation of laptop computer technology.
Conventional breast ultrasound technologies are criticized as being too operator-dependent and user-biased. Hence, advancements in ultrasound technology have led to the drive toward automation in ultrasound procedures. As the system is software-controlled, it minimizes human intervention, thereby, reducing false readings, human errors, or biases. These factors determine the growth of the ultrasound market.
The growth of the ultrasound market is driven by the emerging clinical segment, as the established clinical segment has reached a saturation stage in most developed countries.
Growing awareness about the harmful effects of radiation exposure from other imaging modalities and delivery of ultrasound services at the site of immobile patients and increasing utility in emergency care settings are driving the uptake of ultrasound systems.
The ultrasound imaging industry is in the growth stage, despite having been in the market for over 3 decades.
Multinational participants hold a major market share in the region. However, with the advent of frugal innovation and support from the government, there is significant growth in the number of companies in South Korea, China, and India. Most regions also witness a huge rise in private hospitals and favorable reimbursements in health insurance. There is more demand for patient safety, quality of technologies, radiation safety and non-invasive technologies that aid in faster and accurate diagnosis.
Key vendors in this segment include GE Healthcare, Philips Healthcare, Siemens Healthineers, Alpinion, Konica Minolta, BK Ultrasound, Telemed, Canon, Samsung, Mindray, Fukuda Denshi, Sonoscape, Sonoscanner, Fujifilm-Sonosite, Hitachi-Aloka, and United Imaging.
Research Scope
This market insight service provides the following deliverables:
- Overview of the total procedural volume using ultrasound, and the installed base of ultrasound
- Procedural volume by clinical applications
Regional Trends
- North America: The United States and Canada
- Western Europe (WE): Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Italy, and Spain, Benelux, and Scandinavia
- Eastern Europe (EE): Poland, Hungary, Romania, and Turkey
- Asia-Pacific (APAC): Japan, India, China, Australia, TIM (Thailand, Indonesia and Malaysia), and South Korea
Clinical Applications
- Established Clinical Segments: General diagnostic imaging, cardiology, and obstetrics and gynecology
- Emerging Clinical Segments: Emergency medicine and critical care, anesthesia and pain management, musculoskeletal, primary care, endocrinology, and urology
Key Topics Covered
1. Executive Summary
- Overview of Ultrasound Procedures - Global
- Total Hospital Landscape and Infrastructure Snapshot - Regional Findings
- Healthcare Infrastructure and Procedural Volume for Ultrasound Imaging - Research Scope
- Ultrasound Market Segmentation
2. North America
- Hospital Landscape and Ultrasound Equipment Infrastructure - North America
- Overview of Ultrasound Procedures - North America
- Ultrasound Procedural Volume - North America
3. Western Europe
- Ultrasound Imaging Equipment Infrastructure in the United Kingdom
- Ultrasound Imaging Equipment Infrastructure in Germany
- Ultrasound Imaging Equipment Infrastructure in Italy
- Ultrasound Imaging Equipment Infrastructure in France
- Ultrasound Imaging Equipment Infrastructure in Spain
- Ultrasound Imaging Equipment Infrastructure in Benelux and Scandinavia
- Overview of Ultrasound Procedures - Western Europe
- Ultrasound Procedural Volume - Western Europe
4. Eastern Europe
- Ultrasound Imaging Equipment Infrastructure in Romania
- Ultrasound Imaging Equipment Infrastructure in Turkey
- Ultrasound Imaging Equipment Infrastructure in Hungary
- Ultrasound Imaging Equipment Infrastructure in Poland
- Overview of Ultrasound Procedures - Eastern Europe
- Ultrasound Procedural Volume - Eastern Europe
5. Asia-Pacific
- Ultrasound Imaging Equipment Infrastructure in South Korea
- Ultrasound Imaging Equipment Infrastructure in Australia
- Ultrasound Imaging Equipment Infrastructure in TIM
- Ultrasound Imaging Equipment Infrastructure in India
- Ultrasound Imaging Equipment Infrastructure in China
- Ultrasound Imaging Equipment Infrastructure in Japan
- Overview of Ultrasound Procedures - Asia-Pacific
- Ultrasound Procedural Volume - Asia-Pacific
6. LATAM
- Ultrasound Imaging Equipment Infrastructure in LATAM
- Overview of Ultrasound Procedures - LATAM
- Ultrasound Procedural Volume - Latin America
7. Growth Opportunities and Companies to Action
- Growth Opportunity - Ultrasound Imaging Market
- Growth Opportunity 2 - New Market Opportunities
- Strategic Imperatives for Ultrasound Vendors
- Growth Opportunity - Market Vision and Strategy
- Strategic Imperatives for the Medical Imaging Market
8. Last Word
