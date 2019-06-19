Edlio, LLC to Exhibit at NSPRA National Seminar Washington, DC July 15 - July 16, Booth #10

/EIN News/ --

Edlio, LLC, a leading provider of community engagement solutions for K-12 schools and districts, announced today that NSPRA attendees are invited to schedule private walk-throughs at the Edlio booth #10. Speak with Edlio team members and test-drive their communication tools for news & alerts, emergency notifications, and homepage updates.



Edlio’s feature-rich content management system (CMS) was designed to bring education communities together. Their CMS powers one-of-a-kind school and district websites with tools that help administrators keep families connected, engaged, and informed.



“We are excited to be attending the NSPRA National Seminar,” said Ali Arsan, CEO of Edlio. “Given Edlio’s devotion to streamlining communication strategies for schools, we’re looking forward to sharing how our solution will help alleviate many pain points for public relations practitioners.”



Attendees can maximize their time at the show and schedule an onsite walk-through during NSPRA here: https://go.edlio.com/NSPRA2019



Dates and times:

Monday, July 15th: 8:30 AM - 4:00 PM

Tuesday, July 16th: 8:30 AM - 4:00 PM





About NSPRA

The National School Public Relations Association (NSPRA) is a professional organization dedicated to building support and trust for education through responsible public relations that leads to success for all students.



The NSPRA National Seminar is the largest gathering of school communication professionals in North America, bringing together outstanding experts and practitioners in communication and leadership for four days of collaboration and learning.





About Edlio, LLC.

Edlio makes communicating with parents simpler. Powering 10,000 school and district websites in North America is Edlio's own easy-to-use content management system (CMS). And their Parent Engagement App, Sangha, is a gamechanger for personalized school-to-home communication. With offices in Los Angeles, Mountain View, Austin, Chicago, Mexico City, and Vancouver, BC, Edlio knows what schools need to succeed.



For more information about Edlio, visit Edlio.com, or follow Edlio on their blog, LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram.

Tracy Wehringer Edlio, LLC. 609-273-0796 twehringer@edlio.com

