InTeleLabs announces the launch of online telehealth platform elicity, offering pharmacogenetic testing for consumers

Online telehealth platform, elicity, offers seamless laboratory testing which bridges the gap between consumers, physicians, and clinical laboratories.

Having meaningful physician involvement at the center of what we do is a vital aspect of the elicity experience.” — Erik Hennings, CEO and Co-founder of InTeleLabs

SAN DIEGO, CA, USA, June 19, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- InTeleLabs, a telehealth and personalized medicine company, has launched its proprietary online telehealth platform, elicityTM. elicity offers seamless laboratory testing which bridges the gap between consumers, physicians, and clinical laboratories. The elicity platform empowers patients and consumers with convenient online access to at-home, clinically validated and medically actionable lab testing, combined with on-demand physician support and guidance.elicity’s initial offering includes a range of clinically validated PGx tests available to consumers online. elicityPGx includes specific tests for individuals on medication for pain management, mental health, and cardiovascular health, as well as a comprehensive test, which provide a wealth of genetic and non-genetic information. While elicityPGx tests are purchased directly by consumers, board-certified physicians order the test, review and interpret the results, and provide follow up to help consumers better understand their personal genetic profile.“Having meaningful physician involvement at the center of what we do is a vital aspect of the elicity experience.” explains Erik Hennings, CEO and Co-founder of InTeleLabs. “elicity expands on InTeleLabs’ existing telehealth partnerships with clinical laboratories, to drive our continued strategy of expanding access to affordable, clinically validated lab testing.”The physician consultation is an essential component of elicityPGx testing, allowing consumers to ask questions and to understand their results more precisely in relation to any ongoing treatments and medications. The results and consultation may also provide insights and information that consumers can discuss with their personal physician and agree on any potential treatment changes.Recent advances in pharmacogenetic science have shown that 95% of a person’s response to a drug is determined by genetics. This means that two people can take the same dose of the same drug but respond in very different ways. PGx testing is a type of genetic test that assesses how likely someone is to respond effectively, or whether they may be at risk for having a serious adverse reaction to certain types of medication.The arrival of cost-effective and accurate PGx testing provides a valuable asset for clinicians to help them more precisely understand how a patient might respond to certain medications. By aligning prescriptions to an individual’s genetics, physicians can improve quality of care, reduce cost, and minimize adverse reactions to prescription medications – a serious issue in the U.S., killing more than 100,000 people each year.As part of a phased roll-out plan over the next 6 to 12 months, InTeleLabs is looking to expand its portfolio of products through strategic laboratory partnerships, and introduce additional clinically validated tests, informative to people at all stages in their health journey.*Ends*About InTeleLabsInTeleLabs is a telehealth and personalized medicine company empowering patients and consumers with online access to at-home, medical quality, clinically validated lab testing, through a national network of experienced, board certified physicians and CLIA-certified clinical laboratories. With a national network of experienced, board certified physicians, patients and consumers can now initiate medically appropriate lab testing from top, CLIA-certified specialty diagnostic laboratory partners.InTeleLabs also partners with CLIA-certified clinical laboratories looking to leverage a network of board certified physicians to expand their consumer outreach in compliance with regulatory requirements. For more information, visit intelelabs.com.About elicity™:elicity is InTeleLabs’ online platform and gateway to seamless, secure, at-home lab testing and expert physician interpretation of lab results. elicity gives patients and consumers the power to initiate a test, access board certified physicians, and makes it easier than ever before for them to access the information needed to take control of their health.elicity has launched a range of clinically validated pharmacogenetic (PGx) tests, giving consumers access to accurate, medical-grade, at-home PGx testing. By more carefully aligning a prescription to the patient, physicians can improve quality of care, reduce cost, and potentially minimize adverse reactions to prescription medications. PGx testing is an important tool in personalized medicine as it may provide additional genetic information about how that person might respond to a medication, or whether they are at risk of having an adverse reaction to a certain type of medication. For more information, visit myelicity.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.