GO GREEN AND EARN GREEN, SAYS FITNESS COMPANY EXECUTIVE

SportsArt, the green fitness company Jaime Fairfoot

MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, June 19, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- A leading fitness company is reminding the industry that green sustainable tourism can make greenbacks as well.Speaking ahead of this week's Caribbean Hospitality Industry Exchange Forum (CHIEF) to be held in Miami from June 21 to 23, Jaime Fairfoot, director of sales and business development at SportsArt, says today's travelers want to engage with local communities and their cultures, reduce their carbon footprint, and make a tangible contribution to the destinations they visit."Destinations, hotels and attractions are realizing that by connecting their communities with the visitor experience and embracing environmentally friendly practices they can be more successful," says Fairfoot, asserting that greater investments in sustainability protect the planet, boost profitability, and improve the quality of life for locals.Fairfoot's company produces gym equipment that converts energy expended during exercise, in a gym or at home, into grid grade electricity. He says that as well as more authentic experiences, travelers also want something simpler and more basic - to stay healthy and fit when traveling.So, SportArt's eco-friendly gym machines not only reduce the consumption of energy, but actually produce it, providing users a unique opportunity to reduce their carbon footprint and help reduce energy costs, while getting a workout."We're very keen to contribute to the sustainability discussions across the Caribbean," says the Miami-based Fairfoot, whose company is a gold sponsor at this week's CHIEF conference, connecting hospitality and tourism professionals from the Caribbean and the Americas."CHIEF 2019 gives SportsArt an opportunity to share with attendees how we can meet current tourism market demands fueled by guests' desire to stay healthy while traveling," he says. "In the future, hotels will need to provide guests with ways to not only stay personally healthy on the go, but also ways to keep the planet healthy through sustainable travel options."Discerning travelers are expecting eco-friendly and innovative wellness options during their stays, says Fairfoot, who looks forward to seeing CHIEF delegates experience its green technology and workout equipment in the conference's exhibition space.About SportsArtSportsArt has been an industry leader in innovative design and manufacturing excellence since 1977. The company consistently advances industry standards, positioning itself as one of the most creative manufacturers of premium quality fitness, medical, performance, and residential equipment. SportsArt is one of the largest single brand manufacturers in the world and is sold in over 80 countries worldwide. With over 500,000 square feet of state-of-the art manufacturing space, SportsArt designs, manufactures and tests all equipment to rigorous TÜV quality standards. With hundreds of patents worldwide for innovative technologies - such as the award winning ICARE ™ system or the newly relaunched ECO-POWR ™ series which comply with CE and UL certificates - SportsArt is the leading green fitness partner, developing products instrumental to rebuilding and sustaining lives. For further information, visit www.gosportsart.com ENDSSource: SportsArtContacts:Britt HarrisNorth American Marketing ManagerSportsArt+1 800 709-1400 ext. 130britt@gosportsart.com



