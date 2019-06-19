Acting Secretary of Defense Will Resign as Deputy Secretary of Defense

IMMEDIATE RELEASE

June 18, 2019

News Release

Release No: NR-161-19

Statement from Chief Pentagon Spokesperson Jonathan Hoffman:

“Acting Secretary Patrick M. Shanahan met with Secretary of the Army Mark T. Esper this afternoon to begin transition planning. The Acting Secretary will resign as Deputy Secretary of Defense effective midnight, June 23, 2019, and will conclude his service in the Department of Defense at that time. Under Executive Order 13533, Secretary of the Army Esper will become the Acting Secretary of Defense immediately thereafter. As the Acting Secretary of Defense beginning at 12:01 AM June 24, 2019, Dr. Esper will exercise all of the authorities and powers of the Secretary of Defense. Acting Secretary Shanahan and Secretary of the Army Esper are committed to an orderly transition that ensures our men and women in uniform have the leadership and resources they need to keep our nation safe. David Norquist will continue in his role as performing the duties of the Deputy Secretary of Defense.”