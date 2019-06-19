Holland Recognized as the 2018 LTL Carrier of the Year by the True Value Company

HOLLAND, Mich., June 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (NASDAQ: YRCW) – Holland, a leader in Central and Southeastern next-day delivery, has been named the True Value Company’s 2018 LTL Carrier of the Year in recognition of “outstanding performance as a valued partner.” Holland was selected based on on-time pickup percentages, on-time delivery percentages, claims ratio, account management and engagement, and overall added value. The 2018 LTL Carrier of the Year award was presented to Holland at the True Value Company’s 2019 Core Carrier Conference.



/EIN News/ -- “The entire Holland team thanks the True Value Company for our partnership and for selecting us for this honor,” states Jim Ferguson, Holland Sr. Vice President of Sales and Marketing. “We demonstrated our flexibility and responsiveness during the Midwest Hub and Spoke Go Live and through the high number of new LTL vendors with varying buying patterns and zero service interruptions. Our dedicated professional employees deliver on our promise of quality, fast and reliable LTL next-day service. Our commitment to service excellence and customer satisfaction makes Holland the industry leader. We Make Next-Day Happen.”

Holland was also recognized with the True Value Company’s LTL Carrier of the Year award in 2016.

The True Value Company, headquartered in Chicago, is one of the world’s leading hardlines wholesalers with a globally recognized brand and over 70 years of experience serving independent hardware retailers. True Value is committed to long-term sustained growth and success. With 13 regional distribution centers, and approximately 2,500 associates serving over 4,500 stores, True Value Company celebrates independence and drives retail excellence across the U.S. and abroad.

About Holland

Holland has long been recognized for delivering reliable next-day service lanes in its territory and annually records some of the lowest claim ratios in the industry. Founded in Holland, Michigan, in 1929, Holland provides industry-leading, on-time reliability for less-than-truckload shipments in the Central and Southeastern United States and Eastern Canada. Holland has been recognized by Logistics Management magazine with its Quest for Quality awards for 32-years in the South/South Central Regional LTL Carriers, Midwest/North Central Regional LTL Carriers and Expedited Motor Carriers categories. Holland is a subsidiary of YRC Worldwide (NASDAQ:YRCW). YRC Worldwide Inc., headquartered in Overland Park, Kansas, is the holding company for a portfolio of less-than-truckload (LTL) companies including Holland , New Penn , Reddaway , and YRC Freight , as well as the logistics company HNRY Logistics .

