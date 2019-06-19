Dish TV partners with Kaltura to power its OTT platform ‘Watcho’

New Delhi, India, June 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dish TV India Limited, the world’s largest single-country DTH Company has partnered with Kaltura , the leading video technology provider for its OTT platform Watcho. Kaltura TV Platform powers Watcho’s multiscreen access to linear, VOD and time-shifted TV along with third-party content.

The partnership will cater to satisfying the evolving entertainment needs of Indian audiences by continuously learning about their content consumption habits. Kaltura TV Platform will ensure smooth operation of Watcho on multiple devices with its high-end technology.

“It is a great honor for us to be the partner of choice for Dish TV, the largest DTH operator in India, and the latest addition to our growing customer base in APAC and India specifically,” said Ron Yekutiel, Kaltura Co-founder, Chairman and CEO. “Watcho goes way beyond a “TV everywhere” service providing a personalized TV experience. We are proud to be the backbone that powers this new Cloud TV service for Dish TV’s existing subscribers and new users as well and look forward to working closely with Dish TV as Watcho continues to evolve.”

Watcho includes live, VOD and time-shifted TV content. It is also the first OTT service to feature user generated content allowing users to create and upload their own content to Watcho. The flexible service is designed to address the large base of over 23 million subscribers of DishTV and d2h and is also open to new users. Watcho provides access to a large VOD content library of originals, movies and popular shows, and not just linear TV service.

“Watcho is an exciting new offering that caters to the evolving demands of today’s consumers on how they want to consume content,” said Anil Dua, Executive Director and Group CEO, Dish TV India Limited. He further added, “The Kaltura TV Platform combined with our team’s deep expertise has helped us to pace up our TV transformation journey, and today we are thrilled to offer our users a flawless and personalized viewing experience on the device of their choice.”

With HORIZON BROADBAND LLP part of the Horizon group, a long term SI partner of Dish TV and preferred partner for Kaltura serving as the prime integrator of the project; 99Array providing Product engineering and Application development, the Watcho OTT service features advanced capabilities from Kaltura designed specifically for the Indian markets, including Kaltura’s recently launched Cloud TV Platform SDK and unique playback optimization solution for mobile, supporting iOS and over 6,000 Android devices.

About Kaltura

Kaltura's mission is to power any video experience. A recognized leader in the Cloud TV, EdVP (Education Video Platform) and EVP (Enterprise Video Platform) markets, Kaltura has emerged as the fastest growing video platform with the broadest use cases and appeal Kaltura’s Media and Telecom business unit helps telcos and content owners make the transition to a full-fledged Cloud TV service that satisfies the exacting demands of today’s TV viewers.

The Kaltura TV Platform features personalized multi-screen access to linear, VOD and time-shifted TV as well as third-party content. It combines advanced monetization options with the ability to scale to millions of viewers anywhere in the world. The adaptability and agility of the Kaltura TV Platform means that companies can experiment with new products and features, analyze performance, and react quickly to changes in viewing behavior in order to optimize engagement and better achieve business goals. For more information visit www.kaltura.com .

About Dish TV India Limited:

/EIN News/ -- Dish TV India Limited is India’s largest direct-to-home (DTH) Company with a subscriber base of more than 23.7 million. Dish TV India Limited owns multiple individual brands like Dish TV, Zing and d2h under its umbrella. The company benefits from multiple satellite platforms including SES-8, GSAT-15 and ST-2 and has a bandwidth capacity of 1332 MHz, the largest held by any DTH player in the country. Dish TV India Limited has on its platform more than 701 channels & services including 31 audio channels and 73 HD channels & services. The Company has a vast distribution network of over 3,750 distributors & around 415,000 dealers that span across 9,400 towns in the country. Dish TV India Limited is connected with its pan-India customer base through call-centres that are spread across 22 cities and are equipped to handle customer queries 24X7 in 12 different languages. For more information on the Company, please visit www.dishtv.in

