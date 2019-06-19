Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions Enters Energy Sector with Oil and Gas as Another Vertical

/EIN News/ -- RENO, NV, June 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE – Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions, Inc., (AITX: OTCPK) is pleased to announce that Robotic Assistance Devices (RAD), its wholly owned subsidiary, has entered into a pilot for a SCOT unit with a Fortune 500 oil refinery client.

“We are pleased to be adding a new vertical to our growing client base,” said Steve Reinharz, President and CEO of Robotic Assistance Devices. “The size and scope of the energy industry presents a significant opportunity for us moving forward to add new clients in this vertical,”

The pilot if for 30 days after which if satisfied, the agreement will convert to a 12 month commercial agreement.

RAD is in discussions with numerous other potential clients and expects more orders in the near future.

About RAD

Robotic Assistance Devices (RAD) is an innovator in the delivery of artificial intelligence-based solutions that empower organizations to gain new insight, solve complex challenges and fuel new business ideas. Through its next-generation robotic product offerings, RAD can help organizations streamline operations, increase ROI and strengthen business. RAD robotics technology improves the simplicity and economics of patrolling and guard services, and allows experienced personnel to focus on more strategic tasks. Customers augment the capabilities of existing staffs and gain higher levels of situational awareness, all at drastically reduced cost. RAD robotic solutions are well suited for use in multiple industries such as enterprises, government, transportation, critical infrastructure, education and healthcare. To learn more, visit www.roboticassistancedevices.com or follow us on Twitter @RADbotsecurity.

