LINK STRATEGIC PARTNERS RECEIVES 2019 NORTON SMALL BUSINESS OF THE YEAR AWARD

DC-Based Communications & Community Engagement Firm Chosen By Independent Steering Committee for Esteemed Award

WASHINGTON, June 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

LINK Strategic Partners, a strategic communications and community engagement firm based in Washington, D.C., will receive the 2019 Norton Small Business of the Year Award. Congresswoman Eleanor Holmes Norton will present the award during the opening ceremony of her Small Business Fair on Wednesday, June 19, at 9 a.m. at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center.



This award comes in the midst of LINK’s banner year, which includes being named one of Washington Business Journal’s Best Places to Work in 2019, and as 2018 Large Firm of the Year by the Public Relations Society of America – National Capital Chapter, along with earning more than a dozen communications and design awards so far in 2019.



“I am pleased to recognize LINK Strategic Partners as the 2019 Small Business of the Year for outstanding leadership and work in strategic communications,” Congresswoman Norton said. “As a vital part of our business community, small businesses like LINK Strategic Partners help our economy grow and employ hundreds of thousands of residents across the District of Columbia. Congratulations to LINK, which was chosen from a highly competitive selection process. I look forward to following your success as you continue to thrive in the District’s small business community.”



Congresswoman Norton gives this annual award to a D.C. small business that is not only successful in revenue growth, but also serves as a model for other small businesses in the District. The award includes an entry into the Congressional Record, and a personal meeting with the Congresswoman in her office on Capitol Hill.



“We are honored to have been chosen as the Small Business of the Year among our respected peers in the District,” said Michael Akin, president of LINK Strategic Partners. “This award serves to confirm that our unique business model works — that doing well and doing good are not mutually exclusive, and that putting people, relationships, and communities first is good business.”



The recipient of this prestigious award is chosen through a competitive selection process, in which the congresswoman and an external, independent steering committee evaluated numerous entries.



For more information about the array of services LINK Strategic Partners provides, go to linksp.com or follow them on Facebook and Twitter on @LINKstrategic or on Instagram @linkstrategic.

Sheena Pegarido LINK Strategic Partners 2025594431 spegarido@linksp.com



