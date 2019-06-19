Rocky Mountain High Brands Announces Broker Agreement with Carlin Group

DALLAS, June 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rocky Mountain High Brands, Inc. (OTCQB: RMHB), a fully reporting lifestyle brand management Company specializing in high-quality health and wellness products, announced today that the Company has executed a Broker Agreement with Carlin Group to represent its product line to the retail market.

Under this agreement, Carlin Group will represent the Company’s:

CBD-infused beverages under the HEMPd brand

brand Hempseed extract-infused beverages under the Rocky Mountain and Rocky Mountain High brands

and brands CBD-infused wellness products (tinctures, gummies, capsules, water soluble solution, salve, lotion) under the HEMPd brand

brand Spirit Water

The states covered by this agreement are Michigan, Indiana, Ohio, Kentucky, Tennessee, Pennsylvania, Illinois, Wisconsin, Minnesota, Missouri, North Dakota, South Dakota, Texas, and Nebraska.

Michael Welch, President and Chief Executive Officer of Rocky Mountain High Brands, Inc., stated, “We are very excited about the opportunity to have our entire product line represented by Carlin Group. This puts us in a solid position to maximize exposure to major retailers, convenience stores, grocery store chains, mass marketers, and an assortment of other outlets that we would not otherwise be able to reach on a cost-effective basis. We will work in close collaboration with Carlin Group to make sure our products are on retail shelves. After considering many options for retail introduction, we believe that this is the best fit for our Company as it gets more of our products into retail on a faster basis.”

Albert Vergilio, Managing Director for Carlin Group, stated, “We are pleased to announce Rocky Mountain High and its HEMPd brand of CBD products as our first offering in our new CBD Division. With the increasing popularity of CBD and improving laws and regulations, we are investing in CBD’s future. We chose Rocky Mountain High Brands as our lead company as a result of their dedication to quality, their outstanding branding, the variety of products offered, and their knowledge of the industry. Their participation on the Board of Directors of the U.S. Hemp Roundtable is a bonus since the organization is actively involved in federal and state legislation and the FDA’s CBD regulatory process. We look forward to working with Michael Welch and his team.”

The Company plans to conduct CBD training and introduce its product line to the Carlin sales team at its kickoff meeting in Grand Rapids, Michigan during July 2019. After the meeting, the Carlin sales team will schedule individual meetings with corporate buyers to introduce the Company’s products into the retail market. The Company anticipates sales under the agreement will commence in the third quarter and will grow each quarter thereafter.

RMHB filed a Form 8-K with the Securities and Exchange Commission on June 18, 2019. To view the filing, click on the link below:

https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/1670869/000166357719000279/mainbody.htm

About Carlin Group:

Founded in 1962, Carlin Group is a leading regional sales and marketing solutions company entrusted to building brand value for clients and customers. Carlin Group's tailored services include headquarter sales, retail merchandising, promotion administration and analytics for the grocery, drugstore, convenience, mass marketers, limited assortment, regional/national wholesalers and distributor industries. Headquartered in Chicago, Carlin Group has more than 300 sales associates and offices throughout the Midwest.

For more information on Carlin Group, go to carlin-group.com

About Rocky Mountain High Brands:

/EIN News/ -- ROCKY MOUNTAIN HIGH BRANDS, INC., (OTCQB: RMHB) is a publicly traded, lifestyle brand management company that markets “good for you” products to health-conscious consumers.

We are committed to empowering, motivating, and inspiring healthy lifestyle habits that create a positive impact on everyday people. We reach those people with our brand messages and change people’s lives with our products.

Our mission is to help people live more productive and healthier lives.

The Company currently markets its HEMPd product line, which currently consists of CBD-infused topicals and nutraceuticals, and a line of CBD-infused functional beverages. RMHB also bottles and distributes a naturally high alkaline spring water under the name Spirit Water and Eagle Spirit Spring Water. The Company continues to be innovative through R&D and bringing new products to market.

Our vision is to create and sell “good for you” products that touch people in fun, unique and relevant ways.

For interested investors, our stock symbol is RMHB.

For corporate information, please visit: RockyMountainHighBrands.com

For product information, please visit:

https://www.hempd.com/

https://eaglespiritwater.com/

Facebook:

https://www.facebook.com/rockymountainhighbrands?fref=nf



https://www.facebook.com/livehempd/

Safe Harbor Act: This release includes forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that involves risks and uncertainties including, but not limited to, the impact of competitive products, the ability to meet customer demand, the ability to manage growth, acquisitions of technology, equipment, or human resources, the effect of economic business conditions and the ability to attract and retain skilled personnel. The Company is not obligated to revise or update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that may arise after the date of this release.



Contact:

Investor Relations:

Paul Knopick

E & E Communications

Pknopick@eandecommunications.com

940.262.3584



