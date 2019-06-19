Nothing Bundt Cakes Leverages HotSchedules Technology to Manage Employees and Expand Nationwide

AUSTIN, Texas and ATLANTA, June 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HotSchedules ©, the leading provider of workforce and back office solutions for the restaurant and hospitality industries, has been selected by Nothing Bundt Cakes , a leading national bakery that offers a variety of handcrafted Bundt Cakes made with the finest ingredients, to provide a reliable and intuitive technology solution during a time of expansion.



/EIN News/ -- With the opening of Nothing Bundt Cakes’ 300th location in May, HotSchedules will help bakeries by providing forecasting functionality around employee scheduling, alerting owners when employees are going into overtime and preventing the company from violating labor laws and maintaining compliance in each state where the company operates.

“With our focus on providing an extraordinary experience and strong financial model at Nothing Bundt Cakes, we want to support our bakery owners with tools to make managing business functions and staffing easier and less time consuming,” said Nothing Bundt Cakes Vice President of Operations & Training Susan Hern. “We chose HotSchedules because it offers more robust forecasting and labor functionalities and will easily integrate with our new POS system, which will help our bakery owners take advantage of technology to increase efficiency and retain employees.”

“In an industry where hiring is an issue and employee retention is crucial, it’s important to have the right forecasting and labor tools to protect employees,” said David Cantu, Co-Founder and Chief Customer Officer at HotSchedules. “At HotSchedules, our mission is to help restaurant and retail managers and their teams utilize technology in order to maximize productivity and drive revenue. We are eager to help Nothing Bundt Cakes excel in its nationwide expansion plans, and our technology will help new franchise owners succeed from the start.”

About Nothing Bundt Cakes

Nothing Bundt Cakes was founded in Las Vegas in 1997 by friends Dena Tripp and Debbie Shwetz and offers premium, high-quality Bundt Cakes in a variety of sizes and classic flavors. There are more than 300 corporate and franchised bakeries in 39 U.S. states and Canada. Nothing Bundt Cakes has been named to several prestigious industry lists, including Franchise Business Review's "Top 50 Franchises" and "Top 40 Food Franchises," Franchise Times' "Fast and Serious" for four years in a row, and numerous local and regional vote-driven "best of" lists. The brand has also been featured by national media such as Entrepreneur, The Wall Street Journal and CBS' "The Talk." For more information about Nothing Bundt Cakes, visit https://www.nothingbundtcakes.com . To learn more about franchising opportunities, visit https://franchise.nothingbundtcakes.com .

About HotSchedules

HotSchedules works with over 30,000 customers – from large international chains to some of the hottest new concepts. With a continual focus on innovation, HotSchedules provides state-of-the-art technology, services and user experiences for the restaurant, retail and hospitality industries, including Clarifi, the first cloud-based intelligent operating platform. Designed for independents, multi-unit franchise operators, and international enterprise brands, HotSchedules serves over 3 million active users across 170,000 locations in 61 countries helping them control costs, maintain compliance, improve visibility, increase profitability and drive operational consistency. For more information visit: www.hotschedules.com .

