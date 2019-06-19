International Speedway Corporation to Host Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results Conference Call

/EIN News/ -- DAYTONA BEACH, Fla., June 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- International Speedway Corporation (NASDAQ Global Select Market: ISCA; OTC Bulletin Board: ISCB) (“ISC”) will host a conference call to discuss the Company’s fiscal 2019 second quarter financial results on Wednesday, July 3, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

To participate, dial (888) 694-4641 five to ten minutes prior to the scheduled start time and request to be connected to the ISC earnings call, identification number 1377973. A live Webcast will also be available at that time on the Company’s Web site, www.internationalspeedwaycorporation.com, under the “Investor Relations” section. A replay will be available two hours after the end of the call through midnight Wednesday, July 17, 2019. To access, dial (855) 859-2056 and enter the code 1377973, or visit the “Investor Relations” section of the Company’s Web site.

International Speedway Corporation is a leading promoter of motorsports activities, currently promoting more than 100 racing events annually as well as numerous other motorsports-related activities. The Company owns and/or operates 13 of the nation’s major motorsports entertainment facilities, including Daytona International Speedway® in Florida (home of the DAYTONA 500®); Talladega Superspeedway® in Alabama; Michigan International Speedway® located outside Detroit; Richmond Raceway® in Virginia; Auto Club Speedway of Southern CaliforniaSM near Los Angeles; Kansas Speedway® in Kansas City, Kansas; ISM Raceway near Phoenix, Arizona; Chicagoland Speedway® and Route 66 RacewaySM near Chicago, Illinois; Homestead-Miami SpeedwaySM in Florida; Martinsville Speedway® in Virginia; Darlington Raceway® in South Carolina; and Watkins Glen International® in New York.

The Company also owns and operates Motor Racing NetworkSM, the nation's largest independent sports radio network, Racing Electronics, the leader in motorsports communication technology and equipment, and Americrown Service, a subsidiary that provides catering services, and food and beverage concessions. In addition, the Company owns ONE DAYTONA, the retail, dining and entertainment development across from Daytona International Speedway, and has a 50 percent interest in the Hollywood Casino at Kansas Speedway. For more information, visit the Company's Web site at www.internationalspeedwaycorporation.com.

CONTACT: Investor Relations (386) 681-6516







