IDE Technologies to Provide Reverse Osmosis Solutions for Singapore’s Jurong Island Desalination Plant

Plant will leverage IDE's seawater and brackish water reverse osmosis solutions

KADIMA, Israel, June 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IDE Technologies , a world leader in desalination and water treatment solutions, today announced it has been awarded the contract to deliver a reverse osmosis (RO) system for the Jurong Island Desalination Plant (JIDP). This plant will be Singapore’s fifth desalination plant and have a capacity of 35.7 MGD (135,000 m3/d). This combined system will produce high-quality water to Singapore.



As Singapore is a small city-state with limited water storage space, its water management policy is essential to its existence. Large desalination plants are part of the four main sources providing water across the city, in addition to water imported from Malaysia, extensive rain water collection, and storage and water reuse facilities distributing water to potable quality. Singapore has set a target to have desalinated water meet up to 30 percent of the country’s future water needs by 2060.

“This new contract is a strong recognition of IDE's advanced engineering capabilities to deliver a continuous supply of water for municipal use,” said Guy Sagie, CEO of IDE Projects. “Singapore has identified the benefits of seawater desalination and these alternative solutions will help meet water demand and positively impact the country’s water security.”

IDE’s advanced solutions provide customers with increased operational efficiency and reliability, alongside increased energy efficiency and lower costs. JIDP will be completed in June 2020.

About IDE Technologies

A world leader in desalination and water treatment solutions, IDE specializes in the development, engineering, construction and operation of some of the world's largest and most advanced thermal and membrane desalination facilities and industrial water treatment plants. IDE partners with a wide range of customers – municipalities, oil & gas, mining, refineries and power plants – on all aspects of water projects and delivers approximately 3 million m3/day of high quality water worldwide.

