BioNovelus, Inc. Announces Ian Gerrard as Head of Corporate Finance and Accounting

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., June 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BioNovelus, Inc. (ONOV: OTC) announces that it has retained Ian Gerrard as its new Head of Corporate Finance & Accounting.



/EIN News/ -- Mr. Gerrard has led several finance organizations in numerous public and private companies during his distinguished business career. He has worked in a number of public and private companies where he has been the CFO and has been responsible for M&A activities, capital markets, and valuations of target companies. Mr. Gerrard’s career includes public accounting, MCI, Sprint International/Global One and CFO of COMSAT International where he oversaw expansion of the company into new international markets and the eventual sale to a global telecoms company He holds a B.Sc. in Accounting and Finance from Royal Melbourne Institute of Technology, Australia, an MBA (with honors) from the Kogod School of Business, The American University and is an A.S.C.P.A.(Associate Member of the Australian Society of Certified Public Accountants).

“BioNovelus is very pleased to have Mr. Gerrard join the management team as an experienced Chief Financial Officer in the role of Head of Corporate Finance and Accounting as we begin executing our acquisition strategy,” said CEO Mr. Fuller. “We continue to target third quarter for the execution of our acquisition strategy.”

Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains statements that involve expectations, plans or intentions (such as those relating to future business or financial results) and other factors. These statements are forward-looking and are subject to risks and uncertainties so that actual results may vary materially. You can identify these forward-looking statements by words such as "may," "should," "expect," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "intend," "plan" and other similar expressions. Our actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements because of certain factors not within the control of the company. The Company cautions readers not to place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. The Company disclaims any obligation subsequently to revise any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of such statements or to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events.

Contact:

Mark Fuller

mcfuller79@gmail.com

301-461-1839



