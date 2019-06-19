Agencies See Growth in Content Marketing Business

Content Marketing Institute Release New Research on Content Marketing Services at Agencies

CLEVELAND, June 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Agencies are banking on content marketing. That’s the key finding in the newly released Content Marketing Institute 2019 Agency Survey. This inaugural research looks at how full-scope agencies, as well as specialized agencies, are doing content marketing for clients, how well it’s working, and some new opportunities. This survey expands on CMI’s previous agency research, which had only focused on how agencies use content for their own marketing.



Key Findings:

Nearly half of respondents from both types of agencies say content marketing services comprise 50% or more of their total business.

About half of respondents from both types of agencies say they’ve been offering content marketing services for seven or more years.

61% of respondents from both types of agencies indicated their agency offers a full scope of content marketing services; another 37% said it offers a specialized service(s) related to content marketing.

73% of respondents from full-service agencies say they are extremely/very successful in achieving their clients’ content marketing goals.

62% of respondents from full-service agencies say they’re serving more content marketing clients than they did one year ago and 66% say they’ve increased the breadth of content marketing services offered in the last 12 months.

“This is the first study CMI has undertaken to learn specifically about the content marketing services agencies offer,” explains Cathy McPhillips, Vice President of Marketing, Content Marketing Institute. “The agency landscape is complex, but it’s encouraging to see so many agencies buying into content marketing and the importance of meeting their client’s content needs. However, they do face many challenges, like buy-in, lack of strategy, budget constraints, and ROI concerns when working with clients, proving there is a need for educating clients on the value of content marketing.”

About Content Marketing Institute

Content Marketing Institute is the leading global content marketing education and training organization, teaching enterprise brands how to attract and retain customers through compelling, multichannel storytelling. CMI’s Content Marketing World event, the largest content marketing-focused event, is held every September in Cleveland, Ohio, USA, and ContentTECH Summit event is held every spring. CMI publishes Chief Content Officer for executives, and provides strategic consulting and content marketing research for some of the best-known brands in the world. Watch this video to learn more about CMI. Content Marketing Institute is organized by UBM, which in June 2018 combined with Informa PLC to become a leading B2B information services group and the largest B2B Events organizer in the world. To learn more and for the latest news and information, visit www.ubm.com and www.informa.com

