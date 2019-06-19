Philips receives FDA premarket approval for its HeartStart OnSite and HeartStart Home defibrillators

/EIN News/ --

June 19, 2019





Amsterdam, the Netherlands – Royal Philips (NYSE: PHG, AEX: PHIA), a global leader in health technology, today announced that the Center for Devices and Radiological Health (CDRH) of the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved the company’s premarket approval (PMA) application for its HeartStart OnSite defibrillator [1] and HeartStart Home defibrillator [2], and the relevant supporting accessories, such as batteries and pad electrodes.



Philips’ HeartStart OnSite and HeartStart Home defibrillators are the only over-the-counter automated external defibrillators (AEDs) available to consumers in the US, while the HeartStart Home defibrillator is the only AED specifically indicated for home environments.

“We are committed to delivering high quality, innovative AEDs to provide personalized therapy to victims of sudden cardiac arrest,” said Arman Voskerchyan, Business Leader Therapeutic Care at Philips. “Premarket approval for our HeartStart OnSite and HeartStart Home defibrillators, currently the only over-the-counter AEDs available in the US, reflects the robust work of our teams that delivered the strong and extensive technical, clinical and production data included in the PMA filing for these devices.”

PMA for Philips’ HeartStart OnSite and HeartStart Home defibrillators can be found here . These devices already had FDA 510(k) clearance, but are now subject to PMA.

[1] Model M5066A

[2] Model M5068A

For further information, please contact:

Steve Klink

Philips Group Press Office

Tel. +31 6 10888824

E-mail: steve.klink@philips.com

Kathy O’Reilly

Philips Group Press Office

Tel.: +1 978 221 8919

E-mail : kathy.oreilly@philips.com

Twitter: @kathyoreilly

About Royal Philips

Royal Philips (NYSE: PHG, AEX: PHIA) is a leading health technology company focused on improving people's health and enabling better outcomes across the health continuum from healthy living and prevention, to diagnosis, treatment and home care. Philips leverages advanced technology and deep clinical and consumer insights to deliver integrated solutions. Headquartered in the Netherlands, the company is a leader in diagnostic imaging, image-guided therapy, patient monitoring and health informatics, as well as in consumer health and home care. Philips' health technology portfolio generated 2018 sales of EUR 18.1 billion and employs approximately 77,000 employees with sales and services in more than 100 countries. News about Philips can be found at http://www.philips.com/newscenter .

Attachments



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.