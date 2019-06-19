Endodontic Reparative Cement Market to Expand at a CAGR of 4.5% by 2029 – PMR

Developing Countries Expected to Provide Lucrative Growth Opportunities for Companies in the Endodontic Reparative Cement Market.

New York, June 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A recent published report by PMR, titled, ' Endodontic Reparative Cement Market: Global Industry Analysis 2014-2018 and Opportunity Assessment 2019-2029', reviews the major factors influencing the structure of the endodontic reparative cement market . According to the study, endodontic reparative cement is a vital part of the growing dental care industry. Research shows that, dental care, on a global level, is in a period of transformation. The global population is aging and becoming more diverse in nature. The trend is to adopt more convenient and approachable treatment patterns that come with affordable pricing and effective results. The healthcare delivery system is now changing with time. The implementation of affordable plans are responsible for the change of consumer outlook. Consumers are reaching out to seek greater value in return for their spending. According to key opinion leaders, the current state of dental care and considerable investments for affordable dental care plans are in a state of change.

There are factors quantified in the report that are responsible for the expansion of the endodontic reparative cement market. Major factors include, but not limited to, the ageing population that is leading to different disease patterns, treatment plans, and ability to pay. Research shows that, consumers are transforming their selection habits; they are becoming more incisive regarding their healthcare plans, and are seeking value for their spending. This creates a more value-based endodontic reparative cement industry paradigm, than volume-based. Also, the payment scenario has changed over the years for any dental care service. The current structure shows a shift from commercial dental insurance to public coverage initiatives and personal out of pocket payments. All these factors create a competitive endodontic reparative cement market structure, leading to less number of companies operating in this specific market.

The ideal resource for small-scale companies then shifts towards distributors, who play an efficient role in expanding their market presence. According to the study, it is reported that, distributors are responsible for the products to be shipped to a selective class of consumers, creating an indirect presence for manufacturer in regions where they have no direct sales. This exposes different types of endodontic reparative cement to places where traditional methods are still being used. Two of the biggest names in the distribution of dental care products, including endodontic reparative cement, are Henry Schein, Inc., and Patterson Companies, Inc... They lead the distribution side of the business, which is not restricted to only sales but also caters to consumer preference that changes with evolving trends in the endodontic reparative cement market.

As per the endodontic reparative cement market report, it is clear that, the dental health industry still needs an integration of oral health policies into general health schemes, and such promotional activities are limited in emerging economies. It disturbs the potential consumer count, which is likely to impede the actual estimation of people diagnosed with a condition that requires endodontic reparative cement.

Oral health policies are one of the last inclusions in most of the bills passed by the government in most emerging regions. Such factors restrict endodontic reparative cement manufacturers from expanding their direct geographical presence, even more by affecting the overall potential present in the market, which is directly related to the adoption pattern.

The report segments the endodontic reparative cement market into seven key regions, which explains the regional trends affecting treatment plans. South Asia is supposedly the fastest-growing market for endodontic reparative cement. Factors explained in the report for market growth include the present ageing population and rise in the number of regional manufacturers. Government initiatives to include dental care in primary healthcare benefits have changed the entire outlook of the endodontic reparative cement industry in South Asia. As per our research, India is one of the prominent countries for companies planning to enter a new geographical landscape.

Targeting emerging economies has proven to be more affective for endodontic reparative cement manufacturers. It provides a better growth rate for companies, though the average pricing in these regions has to be less than what is available in developed economies such as the U.S. and Germany. But, the considerable number of target population present in these emerging regions is likely to overcome the pricing factor, not by a significant margin, but definitely can be considered in order to see potential in these developing economies. Most endodontic reparative cement manufacturers have a direct presence in U.S. or EU5 countries.

Leading players in the endodontic reparative cement market includes Septodont Holding, Dentsply Sirona, Danaher Corporation, and Ivoclar Vivadent. These companies account for a significant value share in the present endodontic reparative cement market. In addition, the report also discusses about smaller endodontic reparative cement manufacturers such as Ultradent Products Inc., Pulpdent Corporation, and others.

