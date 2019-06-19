Zylotech Identified as One of the Most Significant Providers in B2B Customer Data Platforms (CDP) Report by Independent Research Firm

/EIN News/ -- CAMBRIDGE, Mass., June 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zylotech, the self-learning customer data (CDP) platform company, today announced it has been identified as one of the most significant providers in “The Forrester New Wave™: B2B Customer Data Platforms, Q2 2019” report.



Forrester profiled the 13 most significant vendors in the emerging CDP market, after extensive research work as explained by Forrester analyst Steve Casey . The report found that the ability to provide third-party data for augmentation and enrichment; develop unified profiles at the account, buying center, and contact levels; and create dynamic segments that trigger automatic activation were the top three differentiators for solutions in this category.

In scoring each vendor against 10 criteria areas including data sources and types, data management, unified profiles, activation, recommendations, analytics, and integrations, Forrester noted that Zylotech offers rich data and solid capabilities for profile creation, activation, and analytics. Zylotech’s solution includes its own proprietary data asset and access to a marketplace of third-party vendors. Forrester also noted Zylotech enables users to identify a total addressable market of white space accounts and generate prescriptive segments based on machine learning insights into account and contact behavior. The leading analyst firm also ranked Zylotech as “differentiated” in the data sources and types criterion.

Customers praise Zylotech’s data and integration capabilities; a Zylotech customer reference stated, “We’re using behavioral data and AI to serve the right content at the right time in the (customer) journey.”

“We believe our inclusion in the Forrester report is a validation of our commitment to optimize the customer life cycle,” said Abhi Yadav , CEO of Zylotech. “With data as the foundation for building a successful revenue generation strategy and our unique ability to deliver a self-learning customer data platform with advanced analytics, we are ready to help organizations manage today’s evolving complexities and redefined customer relationships.”

Zylotech’s Self-Learning CDP provides B2B organizations with a complete, unified view of all customer data empowering cross-functional teams with greater agility, efficiency, and consistency. This approach is leading to new operational strategies that address each stage of the customer journey to meet evolving requirements. Zylotech has developed its Revenue Operations (RevOps) Framework to provide the necessary guidance for B2B organizations to meet these evolving requirements and to break through marketing, sales and customer operations silos to establish alignment across customer-facing teams.

About Zylotech

An MIT spinout, Zylotech has been recognized by leading analyst firms as a key player in the fast-growing Customer Data Platform (CDP) space . The company’s Self-Learning CDP keeps customer data live and enriched for 1:1 personalization, cross/up-selling, and retention marketing. Powered by automated Machine Learning, Zylotech’s platform continuously unifies ID level data and enables ongoing micro-segmentation and recommendations, which can be activated through a variety of martech tools. Zylotech’s cross-industry clients have reported up to a 6x increase in customer lift. For more information please visit: www.zylotech.com.

