Chemotherapy Market Estimated to Be Valued at USD 56,491.59 Million, to Register a Robust CAGR of 11.50% By 2024

Pune, India, June 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Market Research Future has recently revealed a report on the chemotherapy market that has noted that the market will gain a CAGR of 11.50% to touch USD 56,491.59 Million in earnings by the end of the forecast period by 2024. Increased cancer detection rates and the improvement in treatment options is likely to boost the growth of the chemotherapy market in the forecast period.

The escalated detection of cancer cases is expected to quicken the growth pace of the chemotherapy market. Chemotherapy has significant side effects, but currently, it is a widely used treatment method for cancer until other treatment options are cleared for widespread use. The surge in spending on oncology medicine and research is expected to be a significant promoting the growth of the chemotherapy market in the upcoming period.

The substantial success rate received by chemotherapy procedures is higher than other treatment methods available presently, which is a key factor motivating the market. Moreover, the lucrative nature of the chemotherapy market and the growth potential forecasted for the market has influenced the entry of major pharmaceutical companies along with independent investors into the market thus reinforcing the development of the market. Also, the market is expected to be substantially motivated by increased government initiatives towards the development of the market. The research and development being conducted are expected to open up new opportunities for expansion in the approaching period.

The important competitors shaping the chemotherapy market are GlaxoSmithKline PLC (UK), Johnson & Johnson Services Inc (US), Eli Lilly and Company (US), Novartis AG (Switzerland), F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd (Switzerland), Sanofi S.A. (France), Pfizer Inc. (US), Merck & Co. Inc. (US), Celgene Corporation (US) and Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (US).

The segmentation of the chemotherapy market is conducted on the basis of route of administration, drug class, indication, and end user. Based on the drug class, the chemotherapy market is segmented into mitotic inhibitors, topoisomerase inhibitors, alkylating agents, antimetabolites, and antitumor antibiotic. On the basis of indication, the market for chemotherapy is segmented into lung cancer, colorectal cancer, ovarian cancer, breast cancer, stomach cancer, prostate cancer, lymphoma, leukemia, and others. Based on the route of administration, the breast cancer, market is segmented into intravenous, subcutaneous, oral, intra-muscular, topical, intraperitoneal, intravesicular, and intraventricular/intrathecal. Based on the end user, the chemotherapy market is segmented into, hospitals & clinics, specialty centers, and others.

For the regional analysis, the Chemotherapy Market is segmented into Europe, the Americas, Asia Pacific, and Africa and the Middle East. The Americas is responsible for the major market portion of 41.04% in 2018, and the regional market is expected to record a CAGR of 10.88% through the forecast period. The North American region is one of the principal markets in the region, controlling the biggest market share through the forecast period. The European regional market is appraised to surpass USD 18,292.73 Million in earnings by 2024. The availability of progressive treatment facilities, intensifying government initiatives to encourage research to find a cure to the mounting number of cancer cases, and increasing healthcare spending are motivating the development of the chemotherapy market in the region.

The market in the Asia Pacific is anticipated to be the fastest increasing market. This high development is largely accredited to the growing R&D backing provided by emerging economies such as India and China for the progress of the healthcare sector. The other factors that are influencing the development of the market comprise of the rising incidence of cancer, elderly population, intensifying demand for cutting-edge therapies, and patent expiry of top drugs. The Middle East and African region controls the minimum market share of the chemotherapy market, due to lesser developments and very low-income levels but, is projected to develop with improved chemotherapy treatments. As the population is quickly aging, cancer treatment is likely to surge in this region

Mar 2019 AstraZeneca has joined into a worldwide development and commercialization partnership contract with Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited (Daiichi Sankyo) for trastuzumab deruxtecan (DS-8201), an exclusive antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) and potential new targeted medicine for the treatment of cancer. The partnership is associated with AstraZeneca’s science-led strategy in Oncology, which is built on four main scientific platforms viz. DNA damage response, tumor drivers & resistance, Immuno-Oncology, and ADCs. Trastuzumab deruxtecan is presently in development for the cure of multiple HER2-expressing cancers, together with gastric and breast cancer, and in patients with HER2-low expression. This drug has been touted as one of the treatment methods that are much more effective than chemotherapy and is expected to replace chemotherapy eventually.

