Cardiac Rehabilitation Devices Market Appraise to Reach USD 2,839.9 million, to expand at a CAGR of 6.20% by 2023 – Market Research Future

Pune, India, June 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the latest study conducted by Market Research Future (MRFR), the global cardiac rehabilitation devices market is set to soar at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.20% between 2018 and 2023 and reach a size of USD 2,839.9 Mn. Global demand for cardio rehabilitation devices is on the rise. These devices are used to improve cardiovascular care outcomes. These devices can be used by patients with heart conditions such as angioplasty or other cardiovascular surgical procedures.

Increased incidences of cardiac disorders is fueling the need for cardiac rehabilitation devices. A large pool of patient population primarily accounting of elderly people remains a major market driver. Unhealthy lifestyle and excessive consumption of junk food can cause various heart related issues. Medically-managed program can greatly improve the heart condition where cardiac rehabilitation devices are increasingly used. The global cardiac rehabilitation devices market is expected to witness an impressive growth in 2019 and beyond. Nonetheless, stricter regulations, product approval delays and high cost are some of the major hindrances for the market.

Competition Tracking

Some of the top-notch companies operating in the global cardiac rehabilitation devices market include Amer Sports (Helsinki, Finland), Honey well International Inc. (Morris Plains, New Jersey), BioTelemetry, Inc(Malvern, PA), LSI (US), Scifit (Brunswick) (US), Brunswick Corporation(Rosemont, Illinois), Schiller(US), Core Health & Fitness, LLC(Calgary, Alberta), OMRON Corporation (Japan), ergoline GmbH (UK), and The ScottCare Corporation (US). A majority of these companies are investing on product innovation and implementing aggressive strategies that enable them to expand footprints.

Global Cardiac Rehabilitation Devices Market: Segmental Overview

The segmental analysis of the cardiac rehabilitation devices market has been conducted on the basis of patient, device, end users, phases, and type.

Based on patient, the cardiac rehabilitation devices market has been segmented into coronary artery disease, coronary artery bypass grafting, myocardial ischemia, percutaneous coronary intervention and others. Of these, the coronary artery bypass grafting (CAGR) segment is projected to remain lucrative during the forecast period. The segment is estimated to surpass a market valuation of USD 1,000 Mn by 2023-end. Coronary artery bypass grafting is usually associated with the elderly population. Based on devices, the Cardiac Rehabilitation Devices Market has been segmented into heart rate monitors, blood pressure monitors and ellipticals. The heart rate monitors segment is projected to grow a relatively higher CAGR of 6.51% during the assessment period. The growing number of heart patient is driving the segment’s growth. Based on end user, the market has been segmented into hospitals & clinics and rehab & specialty centers. Based on phase, the market has been segmented into phase I, phase II, and phase III. Based on type, the market has been segmented into inpatient and outpatient.

Americas Represent the Largest Market for Cardia Rehabilitation Devices



Key regions covered in the global cardiac rehabilitation devices market report include Asia-Pacific (APAC), Europe, the Middle East & Africa (MEA) and Americas. In terms of value, the Americas commands the largest market share. The Americas is likely to retain its top position over 2023. Over the years, the cases of cardiac disorders have risen substantially in countries such the U.S, Canada, Mexico among others. This remains a major force behind the market growth in the region. Moreover, increasing elderly population and presence of strong reimbursement facilities to a large part is favoring the demand growth for cardiac rehabilitation devices in North America. Europe is the second largest market for cardiac rehabilitation device. In 2017, the region accounted for over 32.4% market share in terms of values. Additionally, the segmented is expected to exhibit a sound CAGR of 6.2% during the review period. Europe is followed by Asia-Pacific (APAC), which is expected to post the strongest growth rate till 2023.

Browse the market data and information spread across 116 pages with 175 data tables and 19 figures of the report “Cardiac Rehabilitation Devices Market- Forecast 2018-2023” in-depth alongside table of content (TOC) at: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/cardiac-rehabilitation-devices-market-2069

