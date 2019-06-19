Ascendis Pharma A/S Announces R&D Day on June 26 to Review Endocrinology Rare Disease Pipeline and Introduce Oncology Programs

– Continued progress of all three global endocrinology rare disease programs –



– Validation of TransCon™ platform in phase 3 heiGHt Trial paves way for new therapeutic areas, including oncology –

/EIN News/ -- COPENHAGEN, Denmark, June 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ascendis Pharma A/S (Nasdaq: ASND), a biopharmaceutical company that utilizes its innovative TransCon technologies to address unmet medical needs, today announced that the company will host an R&D Day for the investment community on Wednesday, June 26, 2019 in New York City.

The event will feature an update on the company’s three endocrinology rare disease programs, including detailed data on the TransCon hGH phase 3 heiGHt and fliGHt Trials, updates on the TransCon PTH and TransCon CNP programs, an introduction to the commercial organization, and an introduction of the oncology vision, strategic goals and potential product candidates, with presentations from an outside oncology expert and Ascendis senior management.

R&D Day Event Information



Date Wednesday, June 26, 2019 Time 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Eastern Time (ET) Location New York, NY

If you are a member of the investment community and would like to attend, please send an email to joshua.flax@westwicke.com to receive additional information.

A live webcast of the R&D Day will be available on the Investors and News section of the Ascendis Pharma website at www.ascendispharma.com . A webcast replay will also be available on this website shortly after conclusion of the event for 30 days.

About Ascendis Pharma A/S

Ascendis Pharma is applying its innovative platform technology to build a leading, fully integrated biopharma company focused on making a meaningful difference in patients’ lives. Guided by its core values of patients, science and passion, the company utilizes its TransCon™ technologies to create new and potentially best-in-class therapies.

Ascendis Pharma currently has a pipeline of three independent endocrinology rare disease product candidates in clinical development and has established oncology as its second therapeutic area of focus. Additionally, Ascendis Pharma has multi-product collaborations with Sanofi in diabetes and Genentech in the field of ophthalmology and continues to expand into additional therapeutic areas for both internal and external development.

Ascendis is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark, with offices in Heidelberg, Germany and Palo Alto, California.

For more information, please visit www.ascendispharma.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, included in this press release regarding our future operations, plans and objectives of management are forward-looking statements. Examples of such statements include, but are not limited to, statements relating to (i) our ability to apply our TransCon platform to build a leading, fully integrated biopharma company, (ii) our expectations regarding our ability to create potentially best-in-class therapies and (iii) our product pipeline. We may not actually achieve the plans, carry out the intentions or meet the expectations or projections disclosed in the forward-looking statements and you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Actual results or events could differ materially from the plans, intentions, expectations and projections disclosed in the forward-looking statements. Various important factors could cause actual results or events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements that we make, including the following: unforeseen safety or efficacy results in our TransCon hGH, TransCon PTH and TransCon CNP or other development programs; unforeseen expenses related to the development and potential commercialization of TransCon hGH, TransCon PTH and TransCon CNP or other development programs, general and administrative expenses, other research and development expenses and our business generally; delays in the development of TransCon hGH, TransCon PTH and TransCon CNP or other development programs related to manufacturing, regulatory requirements, speed of patient recruitment or other unforeseen delays; dependence on third party manufacturers to supply study drug for planned clinical studies; and our ability to obtain additional funding, if needed, to support our business activities. For a further description of the risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those expressed in these forward-looking statements, as well as risks relating to our business in general, see our current and future reports filed with, or submitted to, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including our Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2018, which we filed with the SEC on April 3, 2019. Forward-looking statements do not reflect the potential impact of any future in-licensing, collaborations, acquisitions, mergers, dispositions, joint ventures, or investments we may enter into or make. We do not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

Ascendis, Ascendis Pharma, the Ascendis Pharma logo, the company logo and TransCon are trademarks owned by the Ascendis Pharma group. ©June 2019 Ascendis Pharma A/S.

