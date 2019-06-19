ePlus Named NetApp Cloud First Partner of the Year at Third Annual Channel Connect Conference

HERNDON, VA., June 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ePlus inc. (NASDAQ NGS: PLUS – news ) today announced that ePlus Technology, inc. has been named NetApp Cloud First Partner of the Year for its overall FY19 Cloud Data Services revenue, year-over-year sales growth, and a focused Cloud Digital Transformation strategy around cloud offerings.



“Channel partners are critical to helping customers achieve data transformation and today we recognize and celebrate their accomplishments,” said Jeff McCullough, vice president, Channel Sales, NetApp. “I congratulate ePlus on being named Cloud First Partner of the Year. Their commitment to performance excellence, innovation and quality has contributed to positive business outcomes for our customers.”

“NetApp has been a strategic partner of ePlus for many years, and their progressive Cloud strategy has driven even more synergies between our organizations over the past few years,” said Justin Mescher, Vice President of Cloud and Data Center Strategy at ePlus. “ePlus has developed a broad cloud services portfolio focused on guiding our customers on their journey to the Cloud. By leveraging Cloud-enabled technologies from NetApp, we’re able to help our customers extend the NetApp enterprise-class functionality from the Data Center into their Public Cloud deployments to accelerate adoption, increase functionality, and simplify management. We are proud and excited to have been selected as NetApp Cloud First Partner of the Year and look forward to our continued successful partnership.”

The 2019 Americas Partner Awards were announced on stage at NetApp’s third annual Channel Connect Conference (C3) where strategic partner executives from across the Americas region gathered to hear about NetApp’s strategic vision and engage with NetApp executives.

About ePlus inc.

ePlus is a leading consultative technology solutions provider that helps customers imagine, implement, and achieve more from their technology. With the highest certifications from top technology partners and expertise in key technologies from cloud to security and digital infrastructure, ePlus transforms IT from a cost center to a business enabler. Founded in 1990, ePlus has more than 1,500 associates serving a diverse set of customers in the U.S., Europe, and Asia-Pac. The Company is headquartered at 13595 Dulles Technology Drive, Herndon, VA, 20171. For more information, visit www.eplus.com, call 888-482-1122, or email info@eplus.com . Connect with ePlus on LinkedIn , Twitter , or Facebook .

ePlus. Where Technology Means More®.

ePlus®, Where Technology Means More®, and ePlus products referenced herein are either registered trademarks or trademarks of ePlus inc. in the United States and/or other countries. The names of other companies, products, and services mentioned herein may be the trademarks of their respective owners.

Statements in this press release that are not historical facts may be deemed to be “forward-looking statements.” Actual and anticipated future results may vary materially due to certain risks and uncertainties, including, without limitation, exposure to changes in, interpretations of, or enforcement trends in legislation and regulatory matters; managing a diverse product set of solutions in highly competitive markets with a number of key vendors; adapting to meet changes in markets and competitive deployments; maintaining and increasing advanced professional services by recruiting and retaining highly skilled, competent personnel, and vendor certifications; increasing the total number of customers who use our managed services and professional services and continuing to enhance our managed services offerings to remain competitive in the marketplace; performing professional and managed services competently; maintaining our proprietary software and updating our technology infrastructure to remain competitive in the marketplace; reliance on third parties to perform some of our service obligations to our customers; changes in the Information Technology (“IT”) industry and/or rapid changes in product offerings, including the proliferation of the cloud, infrastructure as a service (“IaaS”), and software as a service (“SaaS”); our dependence on key personnel to maintain certain customer relationships, and our ability to hire, train, and retain sufficient qualified personnel; disruptions or a security breach in our or our vendors’ IT systems and data and audio communication networks; our ability to secure our own customers’ electronic and other confidential information, and remain secure during a cyber-security attack; our ability to protect our intellectual property rights and successfully defend any challenges to the validity of our patents or allegations that we are infringing upon any third-party patents, and the costs associated with those actions, and, when appropriate, license required technology; and other risks or uncertainties detailed in our reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All information set forth in this press release is current as of the date of this release and ePlus undertakes no duty or obligation to update this information.

