Astaxanthin Market to Grow at 2.4% CAGR to hit $91 million by 2025 - Global Analysis by Size, Demand, Trends, Top 10 Players, Sales, Revenue and Growth Forecast: Orbis Research

In the future, global market is expected to witness significant growth on account of rising applications, so in the next few years, Astaxanthin production will show a trend of steady growth. In 2023 the consumption of Astaxanthin is estimated to be 458622 Kg. On product prices, the slow downward trend in recent years will maintain in the future.

/EIN News/ -- Dallas, Texas, June 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Astaxanthin is a naturally occurring dark red carotenoid found in nature primarily in aquatic animals such as salmon, trout, krill, shrimp, crayfish, and crustaceans. Astaxanthin is more than just a red pigment, it is one of the most powerful lipophilic antioxidants yet discovered. It has the unique capacity to quench free radicals and reactive species of oxygen and to inhibit lipid peroxidation. Studies have shown natural Astaxanthin to be over 500 times stronger than vitamin E and much more potent than other carotenoids such as lutein, lycopene and? -carotene. Moreover, Astaxanthin a xanthophyll carotenoid, is a nutrient with a unique molecule structure, it does not convert to vitamin a (retinol) and has no “pro-oxidant” activity.

Currently, the major commercially available sources of Astaxanthin include synthetic Astaxanthin from petrochemicals and Astaxanthin derived from natural sources. Haematococcus pluvialis is the organism that naturally produces the highest concentrations of Astaxanthin.

Request a sample @https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/3321475

Key market players of Astaxanthin industry are DSM, BASF, Cyanotech, Fuji, BGG, Yunnan Alphy Biotech, Algatechnologies, Parry Nutraceuticals, Jingzhou Natural Astaxanthin, JX Nippon Oil& Energy, Supreme Biotechnologies, Biogenic, and Zhejiang NHU

The global Astaxanthin market was 75 million US$ in 2018 and is expected to 91 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 2.4% between 2019 and 2025.

This report studies the Astaxanthin market size (value and volume) by players, regions, product types and end industries, history data 2014-2018 and forecast data 2019-2025; This report also studies the global market competition landscape, market drivers and trends, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter's Five Forces Analysis.

The “Global Astaxanthin Market Report, History and Forecast 2014-2025, Breakdown Data by Companies, Key Regions (North America, Europe, China, Rest of Asia Pacific, South America, Middle East & Africa), Types (Natural Astaxanthin and Synthetic Astaxanthin), and Application (Nutraceuticals, Cosmetics, Food & beverages, Feed & others)” study provides an elaborative view of historic, present and forecasted market estimates. Browse the full report@https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/global-astaxanthin-market-report-history-and-forecast-2014-2025-breakdown-data-by-manufacturers-key-regions-types-and-application

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share and growth Rate of Astaxanthin in these regions, from 2014 to 2025, covering

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Egypt and GCC Countries)

The study objectives of this report are:



To study and forecast the market size of Astaxanthin in global market.

To analyze the global key players, SWOT analysis, value and global market share for top players.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, end use and region.

To analyze and compare the market status and forecast among global major regions.

To analyze the global key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Astaxanthin are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

Direct purchcase a report@https://www.orbisresearch.com/contact/purchase-single-user/3321475

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Key Stakeholders

Raw material suppliers

Distributors/traders/wholesalers/suppliers

Regulatory bodies, including government agencies and NGO

Commercial research & development (R&D) institutions

Importers and exporters

Government organizations, research organizations, and consulting firms

Trade associations and industry bodies

End-use industries

Available Customizations

With the given market data, we offer customizations according to the company's specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:

Further breakdown of Astaxanthin market on basis of the key contributing countries.

Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players.

Major points from Table of Contents:

1 Astaxanthin Market Overview

2 Global Astaxanthin Market Competition by Company

3 Astaxanthin Company Profiles and Sales Data

4 Astaxanthin Market Status and Outlook by Regions

5 Astaxanthin Application/End Users

6 Global Astaxanthin Market Forecast

7 Astaxanthin Upstream Raw Materials

8 Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors

9 Research Findings and Conclusion





Browse more related reports:

Global Lycopene Market Report, History and Forecast 2014-2025, Breakdown Data by Manufacturers, Key Regions, Types and Application:

This report studies the Lycopene market size (value and volume) by players, regions, product types and end industries, history data 2014-2018 and forecast data 2019-2025; This report also studies the global market competition landscape, market drivers and trends, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter's Five Forces Analysis. Browse the full report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/global-lycopene-market-report-history-and-forecast-2014-2025-breakdown-data-by-manufacturers-key-regions-types-and-application

Global Lutein and Zeaxanthin Market 2013-2025: This report studies the Lutein & Zeaxanthin market size (value and volume) by players, regions, product types and end industries, history data 2014-2018 and forecast data 2019-2025; This report also studies the global market competition landscape, market drivers and trends, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter's Five Forces Analysis. The growth of the global lutein & zeaxanthin market is driven by increase in demand for healthy & organic food products and surge in awareness towards dietary supplements. Browse the full report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/global-lutein-and-zeaxanthin-market-report-history-and-forecast-2014-2025-breakdown-data-by-manufacturers-key-regions-types-and-application

Capsanthin Market 2014-2025: This report focuses on Capsanthin volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Capsanthin market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan. Browse the full report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/global-capsanthin-competition-forecast-and-opportunities-2019





About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customised reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialisation. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.





Contact Us:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager – Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas - 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: +1 (214) 884-6817; +91 895 659 5155

Email ID: enquiry@orbisresearch.com

Follow Us on Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/orbisresearch



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.