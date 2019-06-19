Pancreatic Endocrine Tumor Pipeline Review: Demand for Novel Therapies Rises on Account of Low Survival Rate Associated with the Disease, says Fortune Business Insights

Pancreatic Endocrine Tumor Pipeline: Rising Number of Products Under Clinical Trials Recorded Due to High Prevalence of Pancreatic Neuroendocrine Tumor

Pune, June 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Pancreatic Endocrine Tumor Market will witness growth in the coming years due to recent advancements made in surgical procedures for removal of the tumor. According to a report by Fortune Business Insights, titled “Pancreatic Endocrine Tumor– Pipeline Review, 2019,” the market will benefit from the latest developments made in clinical trials of several drugs. The report on the pancreatic endocrine tumor encompasses information on several ongoing researches. Besides this, it studies the impact of existing therapies on the global market and provides a brief overview of upcoming drugs aimed at treatment of pancreatic endocrine tumor.

Report Scope

Thorough assessment of the pipeline products by areas such as development stage; route of administration; drug class; indication; sponsor; molecule type and drug target

Comprehensive profiles of the pipeline products with details such as company overview; product description; R&D status; development activities; mechanism of action; molecule type; development stage; indications; funding and route of administration

Overview of dormant and discontinued pipeline products

Key insights in relation to the epidemiology of conditions being treated by the pipeline products and overview of the addressable or current market for the pipeline products

Overview of the latest developments; news articles, press releases and relevant conferences





Despite Limited Treatment Options, Ongoing Clinical Trials Will Account for a Promising Future

Recent developments in clinical trials of several drugs associated with the treatment of pancreatic endocrine tumor treatment will offer numerous growth opportunities. The severity of pancreatic endocrine tumor has led to increasing investment in the research and development of drugs and therapeutics for the treatment of this disease. Increasing investment will lead to the development of clinically efficient drugs, which in turn will favor the growth of the global Pancreatic Endocrine Tumor Market. The recent clinical proceeding made in CVM-1118 has provided a much-needed boost for pancreatic endocrine treatments, globally. CVM-118, a drug under the study and supervision of TaiRx, has currently taken a stride by entering the phase 2 clinical trial to measure the tolerance and efficacy of the drug in patients with pancreatic neuroendocrine tumor.

High Prevalence of Pancreatic Endocrine Tumor Will Pave Way for Launch of Novel Drugs

The increasing incidence of the pancreatic endocrine tumor has led to a growing emphasis on the research and development of new therapies and related drugs. According to a report on cancer.net in 2019, almost 7% of all neuroendocrine tumors occur in the pancreas. Furthermore, the American Cancer Society states that in all stages of pancreatic cancer combined, there is a 20% percent survival rate, at a one-year relative study. The five-year relative survival rate is a mere 7% and the ACS states that such a low survival rate is due to the fact that only 20% of the patients tumored are confined within the pancreas during diagnosis. In other patients, pancreatic cancer has progressed to a stage where surgical removal is not possible. The aforementioned statistics indicate the severity of the pancreatic endocrine tumor. Fortune Business Insights predicts that the focus will shift to spreading awareness about inculcation of healthy habits that will significantly reduce the chances of occurrence of pancreatic cancer. Altogether these factors will aid pancreatic endocrine tumor treatment options, which in turn will have a positive impact on the global market.



The data in this report is gathered through primary research analysis and with the aid of credible research sources. Furthermore, the report includes information obtained from secondary research techniques, primarily supplemented by interviews and opinions of leading research analysts. The report encompasses several R&D strategies and provides a comprehensive overview of molecular developments, funding and investment, and other administration routes. In this report, Fortune Business Insights focuses on the leading players and their involvements in the R&D of the pancreatic endocrine tumor.

