Coffee Holding Co., Inc. Reports Results for Three and Six Months Ended April 30, 2019

Net Sales. Net sales totaled $20,716,491 for the three months ended April 30, 2019, a decrease of $1,477,407, or 7%, from $22,193,898 for the three months ended April 30, 2018. The decrease in net sales reflects the lower selling price of coffee during this quarter as well as a decrease in sales of approximately $2,000,000 to the Company’s former largest wholesale green coffee customer.

Net sales totaled $44,350,299 for the six months ended April 30, 2019, an increase of $73,183 from $44,277,116 for the six months ended April 30, 2018. The increase in net sales reflects the continued integration of the Steep & Brew business into the Company’s sales mix as well as the Company’s increased sales of its branded and private label coffees, partially offset by a decrease of approximately $2,000,000 in sales to the Company’s former largest wholesale green coffee customer and a decrease in sales to Sears due to its bankruptcy filing.

Cost of Sales. Cost of sales for the three months ended April 30, 2019 was $17,174,825, or 82.9% of net sales, as compared to $18,326,914, or 82.6% of net sales, for the three months April 30, 2018. Cost of sales consists primarily of the cost of green coffee and packaging materials and realized and unrealized gains or losses on hedging activity. The decrease in cost of sales was due to the Company’s decreased sales partially offset by the increased cost of steel cans due to the increased tariffs and an increase in the Company’s losses on its hedging of futures and option contracts.

Cost of sales for the six months ended April 30, 2019 was $36,239,592, or 81.7% of net sales, as compared to $36,614,421, or 82.7% of net sales, for the six months April 30, 2018. Cost of sales consists primarily of the cost of green coffee and packaging materials and realized and unrealized gains or losses on hedging activity. The decrease in cost of sales was due to the Company’s decreased sales offset by the increased cost of steel cans due to the increased tariffs and the Company’s increased losses from its hedging of futures and option contracts.

Gross Profit. Gross profit for the three months ended April 30, 2019 was $3,541,666, a decrease of $325,318 from $3,866,984 for the three months ended April 30, 2018. Gross profit as a percentage of net sales decreased to 17.1% for the three months ended April 30, 2019 from 17.4% for the three months ended April 30, 2018. The decrease in gross profits resulted from higher steel and trucking costs as well as the Company’s increased losses from its hedging of futures and option contracts.

Gross profit for the six months ended April 30, 2019 was $8,110,707, an increase of $448,012 from $7,662,695 for the six months ended April 30, 2018. Gross profit as a percentage of net sales increased to 18.3% for the six months ended April 30, 2019 from 17.3% for the six months ended April 30, 2018. The increase in gross profits resulted from improved margins on the Company’s wholesale and roasted business, partially offset by higher steel and trucking costs.

Operating Expenses. Total operating expenses increased by $630,910 to $3,634,408 for the three months ended April 30, 2019 from $3,003,498 for the three months ended April 30, 2018. Selling and administrative expenses increased $644,006, or 22.7%, to $3,477,254 for the three months ended April 30, 2019 from $2,833,248 for the three months ended April 30, 2018. The primary reasons for this increase were the acquisition of Steep & Brew and the increase in the Company’s freight costs as the Company increased and expanded its product distribution. Officers’ salary decreased by $13,096 or 7.7% to $157,154 for the three months ended April 30, 2019 from $170,250 for the three months ended April 30, 2018.

Total operating expenses increased by $1,82,833 to $7,513,415 for the six months ended April 30, 2019 from $5,910,582 for the six months ended April 30, 2018. Selling and administrative expenses increased $1,582,833, or 28.4%, to $7,152,915 for the six months ended April 30, 2019 from $5,570,082 for the six months ended April 30, 2018. The primary reasons for this increase were the acquisition of Steep & Brew and the increase in the Company’s freight costs as the Company increased and expanded its product distribution. Officers’ salary increased by $20,000 or 5.9% to $360,500 for the six months ended April 30, 2019 from $340,500 for the six months ended April 30, 2018.

Net Income. The Company had a net loss of $238,468 or $0.04 per share basic and diluted, for the three months ended April 30, 2019 compared to net income of $510,849, or $0.09 per share basic and diluted for the three months ended April 30, 2018. The Company had net income of $76,247 or $0.01 per share basic and diluted, for the six months ended April 30, 2019 compared to net income of $942,236, or $0.16 per share basic and diluted for the six months ended April 30, 2018. The decrease in net income was due primarily to the reasons described above.

“The continued bear market in coffee weighed heavily on our results depressing revenues and profitability as coffee prices sank to fresh fourteen year lows during the past quarter; down an additional 16% over the last ninety day period. With approximately 50% of our revenues derived from the sale of green coffee beans there are really no effective means to insulate ourselves and our revenues from the decline in green coffee prices,” said Andrew Gordon, President and CEO of Coffee Holding Company. “Obviously these were not the results we anticipated at the start of this fiscal year. However, as a result of our horizontally integrated business model, gross profits, excluding losses from hedging, held steady during this period even as coffee prices collapsed. Our fully integrated platform enabled us to withstand many of the industry fundamental pressures that most of our competitors are unable to withstand.

“Like many of my colleagues in the coffee market, we did not anticipate the length and severity of this decline, the most extensive I’ve been involved with in my thirty five years of coffee industry experience. The playing field has fundamentally changed over the past few years from a supply/demand ballgame to a volatile atmosphere due to the over involvement of outside speculative forces. However, at this point, we’ve absorbed our paper losses during this quarter while at the same time locking in an extremely favorable physical inventory position for the foreseeable future. Even if prices do not rally in a meaningful way over the next 90-120 days and currently they have risen over 10% from their low, we believe the worst is behind us and a return to profitability is expected to occur. Obviously, if the market were to rally substantially, both revenues and gross profits would quickly move in the same direction.

“Over the past four years I believe we have done a tremendous job replacing the lost revenues from our former largest customer, Green Mountain Coffee Roasters. At one point, revenues from GMCR accounted for over 60% of our sales; including a decline of over two million dollars in this quarter compared to the same period last year. Our efforts to diversify our customer and revenue base have resulted in an increase in revenues during this period of approximately 50% through a combination of new customers for both our brands and private label as well as acquisitions, most notably Comfort Foods in Massachusetts. Unfortunately, our profitability has been mixed during this same period as transportation, health care, salaries and most recently tariffs and low coffee prices have had an adverse effect on our ability to expand our margins and increase our profits. However, we maintain that our strategies are correct and the results will begin to become more apparent and consistent in the immediate future as the negativity seems to be baked in at the moment.

“Finally, we continue to spend a significant amount of time on CBD and its potential role in the coffee market. Over the past year we have also had a large number of conversations with our customers and their interest in CBD coffee offerings. We have been pleased by their positive responses to this potentially market opportunity. As such, we will continue to spend time analyzing the CBD coffee market and finding the right time to enter it as the regulatory environment evolves,” concluded Andrew Gordon, the President and CEO of Coffee Holding Company.

Coffee Holding Co., Inc. is a leading integrated wholesale coffee roaster and dealer in the United States and one of the few coffee companies that offers a broad array of coffee products across the entire spectrum of consumer tastes, preferences and price points. Coffee Holding has been a family-operated business for three generations and has remained profitable through varying cycles in the coffee industry and the economy. The Company’s private label and branded coffee products are sold throughout the United States, Canada and abroad to supermarkets, wholesalers, and individually owned and multi-unit retail customers.

Any statements that are not historical facts contained in this release are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including the Company’s outlook on future margin performance. Forward-looking statements include statements with respect to our beliefs, plans, objectives, goals, expectations, anticipations, assumptions, estimates, intentions, and future performance, and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may be beyond our control, and which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical fact are statements that could be forward-looking statements. We have based these forward-looking statements upon information available to management as of the date of this release and management’s expectations and projections about certain future events. It is possible that the assumptions made by management for purposes of such statements may not materialize. Such statements may involve risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to those relating to product demand, pricing, market acceptance, hedging activities, the effect of economic conditions, intellectual property rights, the outcome of competitive products, risks in product development, the results of financing efforts, the ability to complete transactions, and other factors discussed from time to time in the Company’s Securities and Exchange Commission filings. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement for events or circumstances after the date on which such statement is made.

COFFEE HOLDING CO., INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

APRIL 30, 2019 AND OCTOBER 31, 2018

April 30, 2019 October 31, 2018 (Unaudited) - ASSETS - CURRENT ASSETS: Cash $ 3,163,494 $ 4,611,384 Accounts receivable, net of allowances of $144,000 for 2019 and 2018 8,741,240 9,914,297 Inventories 16,414,475 15,271,106 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 510,335 578,861 Prepaid and refundable income taxes 230,515 383,206 TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS 29,060,059 30,758,854 Machinery and equipment, at cost, net of accumulated depreciation of $6,582,909 and $6,251,828 for 2019 and 2018, respectively 2,305,849 2,350,208 Customer list and relationships, net of accumulated amortization of $128,834 and $108,875 for 2019 and 2018, respectively 556,166 576,125 Trademarks and tradenames 1,488,000 1,488,000 Other intangible assets 331,124 331,124 Non-compete, net of accumulated amortization of $19,800 and $9,900 for 2019 and 2018, respectively 79,200 89,100 Goodwill 2,157,661 2,157,661 Equity method investments 89,698 89,776 Deferred income tax asset 520,273 440,325 Deposits and other assets 664,089 552,904 TOTAL ASSETS $ 37,252,119 $ 38,834,077 - LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY - CURRENT LIABILITIES: Accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 2,896,135 $ 4,833,548 Line of credit 5,767,540 6,260,014 Due to broker 626,434 22,046 Note payable 70,255 Income taxes payable 15,114 1,505 TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES 9,305,223 11,187,368 Deferred income tax liabilities 847,932 882,022 Deferred rent payable 218,042 242,143 Deferred compensation payable 474,997 532,726 TOTAL LIABILITIES 10,846,194 12,844,259 STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY: Coffee Holding Co., Inc. stockholders’ equity: Preferred stock, par value $.001 per share; 10,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued and outstanding - - Common stock, par value $.001 per share; 30,000,000 shares authorized, 6,494,680 shares issued; 5,569,349 shares outstanding as of April 30 2019 and October 31, 2018 6,494 6,494 Additional paid-in capital 16,129,075 16,104,075 Retained earnings 13,481,014 13,404,767 Less: Treasury stock, 925,331 common shares, at cost as of April 30, 2019 and October 31, 2018 (4,633,560 ) (4,633,560 ) Total Coffee Holding Co., Inc. Stockholders’ Equity 24,983,023 24,881,776 Noncontrolling interest 1,422,902 1,108,042 TOTAL EQUITY 26,405,925 25,989,818 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY $ 37,252,119 $ 38,834,077

COFFEE HOLDING CO., INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

SIX AND THREE MONTHS ENDED APRIL 30, 2019 AND 2018

(Unaudited)

Six Months Ended

April 30, Three Months Ended

April 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 NET SALES $ 44,350,299 $ 44,277,116 $ 20,716,491 $ 22,193,898 COST OF SALES (including $4.1 and $4.4 million of related party costs for the six months ended April 30, 2019 and 2018, respectively. Including $2.3 and $3.0 million for the three months ended April 30, 2019 and 2018, respectively.) 36,239,592 36,614,421 17,174,825 18,326,914 GROSS PROFIT 8,110,707 7,662,695 3,541,666 3,866,984 OPERATING EXPENSES: Selling and administrative 7,152,915 5,570,082 3,477,254 2,833,248 Officers’ salaries 360,500 340,500 157,154 170,250 TOTAL 7,513,415 5,910,582 3,634,408 3,003,498 INCOME (LOSS) FROM OPERATIONS 597,292 1,752,113 (92,742 ) 863,486 OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE) Interest income 5,353 7,737 3,565 4,690 Gain (loss) from equity method investment (78 ) (4,558 ) (184 ) 257 Interest expense (130,331 ) (186,649 ) (64,091 ) (94,141 ) TOTAL (125,056 ) (183,470 ) (60,710 ) (89,194 ) INCOME (LOSS) BEFORE PROVISION (BENEFIT) FOR INCOME TAXES AND NON-CONTROLLING INTEREST IN SUBSIDIARY 472,236 1,568,643 (153,452 ) 774,292 Provision (benefit) for income taxes 81,130 394,916 (44,790 ) 181,152 NET INCOME (LOSS) BEFORE NON-CONTROLLING INTEREST IN SUBSIDIARY 391,106 1,173,727 (108,662 ) 593,140 Less: Net (income) attributable to the non-controlling interest (314,859 ) (231,491 ) (129,806 ) (82,291 ) NET INCOME (LOSS) ATTRIBUTABLE TO COFFEE HOLDING CO., INC. $ 76,247 $ 942,236 $ (238,468 ) $ 510,849 Basic and diluted earnings per share $ .01 $ .16 $ (.04 ) $ .09 Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic and diluted 5,569,349 5,743,967 5,569,349 5,721,635

COFFEE HOLDING CO., INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

SIX MONTHS ENDED APRIL 30, 2019 AND 2018

(Unaudited)

2019 2018 OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Net income $ 391,106 $ 1,173,727 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 360,940 352,777 Stock-based compensation 25,000 - Unrealized loss (gain) on commodities 604,388 (852,908 ) Loss (gain) on equity method investments 78 4,558 Deferred rent (24,101 ) 882 Deferred income taxes (114,038 ) 307,450 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable 1,173,057 (403,173 ) Inventories (1,143,369 ) 1,105,528 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 68,526 306,413 Prepaid green coffee - 58,953 Prepaid and refundable income taxes 152,691 25,463 Accounts payable and accrued expenses (1,937,413 ) (1,513,226 ) Deposits and other assets (168,914 ) Income taxes payable 13,609 (1,046 ) Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities (598,440 ) 565,398 INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Cash paid for business acquisition - (2,740,217 ) Purchases of machinery and equipment (286,721 ) (280,128 ) Net cash used in investing activities (286,721 ) (3,020,345 ) FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Advances under bank line of credit 7,526 3,800,200 Purchase of treasury stock - (438,790 ) Principal payment on note payable (70,255 ) Principal payments under bank line of credit (500,000 ) Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (562,729 ) 3,361,410 NET (DECREASE) INCREASE IN CASH (1,447,890 ) 906,463 CASH, BEGINNING OF PERIOD 4,611,384 2,325,650 CASH, END OF PERIOD $ 3,163,494 $ 3,232,113 SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURE OF CASH FLOW DATA: Interest paid $ 131,901 $ 178,293 Income taxes paid $ 28,868 $ 26,863

COFFEE HOLDING CO., INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

SIX MONTHS ENDED APRIL 30, 2019 AND 2018

(Unaudited)

SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURE OF NON-CASH INVESTING AND FINANCING ACTIVITIES: On April 24, 2018 Generations Coffee Company acquired the assets of Steep & Brew, Inc.: Accounts receivable $ 86,442 Inventory 1,140,893 Equipment 450,000 Prepaid expenses 62,882 Non-compete 150,000 Goodwill 1,000,000 Less: Note payable 150,000 Net cash paid $ 2,740,217

