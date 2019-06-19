HempAmericana Announces Final Production Machinery and Timing for Initial Commercial Shipments

NEW YORK, June 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via OTC PR WIRE -- HempAmericana, Inc. (OTC: HMPQ) (“HempAmericana” or the “Company”), an emerging leader in the CBD products market, is excited to announce the purchase and imminent delivery of a Tamper Evident Neck Band Applicator for the application of plastic shrink bands and sleeve labels on its CBD Oil bottles.

/EIN News/ -- HempAmericana CEO Salvador Rosillo stated, “We are excited to integrate this high-efficiency machine into the final stage position in our production line.” The machine, manufactured by Deitz, represents the final point in the production chain at the Company’s state-of-the-art CBD extraction and production facility in Augusta, Maine, and can be viewed HERE .

The new machine is designed to place a tamper-evident band around the neck of bottled products, which is a mandatory feature for selling bottled tinctures commercially. With this machine, the Company will be able to finalize already produced bottles of CBD Oil to make them commercially ready for shipment.

The machine is on its way and expected to arrive at the Company’s facility in Augusta in coming weeks. Representatives from the manufacturer will aid in installation and on-boarding, and the Company anticipates an immediate integration of the new technology into operations.

Mr. Rosillo continued, “We are very excited to be nearing the start of our official commercial product shipments. We have shipped non-commercially to select individuals, but our first commercial shipments will begin in July.” Mr. Rosillo, a published author, graduate of the prestigious Columbia University, and a pioneer in the Hemp and CBD markets, is well-placed to guide the Company to a market-leading position in the rapidly expanding CBD market.

About HempAmericana, Inc.

HempAmericana is an emerging leader in the CBD products market. The Company owns and operates a high-capacity, state-of-the-art CBD extraction and processing facility located in Augusta, Maine. This facility is armed with a supersized supercritical CO2 extraction system, centrifugal partition chromatography refinement technology, and a mechanized fully-automated CBD bottling system. HempAmericana also owns and operates Union Farm, a high-potency CBD strain development facility located in Union, Maine. The Company’s CBD oil business uses the brand designation, “Weed Got Oil”. HempAmericana also researches, develops, and sells products made of industrial hemp, including a popular brand of hemp rolling papers marketed under the brand name, “Rolling Thunders”. See more at www.hempamericana.com.

Safe Harbor Provision Cautionary statement for purposes of the "Safe Harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: Information in this news release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions. If such risks or uncertainties materialize or such assumptions prove incorrect, the results of the Company and its consolidated subsidiaries could differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements and assumptions. All statements other than statements of historical fact are statements that could be deemed forward-looking statements. Risks, uncertainties and assumptions include the execution and performance of contracts by the Company and its customers, suppliers and partners. Please also review Hemp Americana annual and quarterly financials for a more complete discussion of risk factors. The Company disclaims any obligation to update or revise statements contained in this news release based on new information or otherwise. This communication shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state in which such solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification of these securities under the laws of any such state.

Corporate Contact:

HempAmericana.com

Salvador Rosillo

HempAmericana, Inc.

Phone: (888) 977-7985

Press & Media Inquiries:

EHC Branding Agency

Info@EHCBrandingAgency.Com

(626) MJ-BRAND



