Alder BioPharmaceuticals® to Webcast Upcoming Breakfast Symposium with Key Opinion Leaders

BOTHELL, Wash., June 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alder BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALDR), a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel therapeutic antibodies for the treatment of migraine, today announced that it will webcast its upcoming breakfast symposium with key opinion leaders. The event will focus on the company’s lead commercial product candidate eptinezumab, and the evolving migraine treatment landscape, and will be held on Wednesday, June 26, 2019 from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. ET in New York, NY.

/EIN News/ -- Guest speakers presenting at the event include:

Christopher Gottschalk, M.D., F.A.H.S. , Chief, Division of General Neurology, Yale School of Medicine, Assistant Professor of Neurology, Yale School of Medicine

, Chief, Division of General Neurology, Yale School of Medicine, Assistant Professor of Neurology, Yale School of Medicine Lawrence Newman, M.D., Professor, Department of Neurology, New York University Langone Medical Center, Director, Headache Division, New York University Langone Medical Center

A live webcast of the presentation will be available under “Events & Presentations” in the Investors section of the Company’s website at www.alderbio.com . A replay of the webcast will be available on the Alder BioPharmaceuticals’ website for 90 days following the event.

About Alder BioPharmaceuticals, Inc.

Alder BioPharmaceuticals is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on transforming migraine treatment through the discovery, development and commercialization of novel therapeutic antibodies. Alder’s lead product candidate, eptinezumab, is an investigational monoclonal antibody (mAb) delivered by infusion that inhibits the calcitonin gene-related peptide (CGRP) for the prevention of migraine. If approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, it will be the first quarterly, anti-CGRP infusion therapy for migraine prevention. Alder is also developing ALD1910, a preclinical mAb that inhibits pituitary adenylate cyclase-activating polypeptide-38 (PACAP-38) for migraine prevention. For more information, please visit www.alderbio.com.

Investor Relations Contact:

Sarah McCabe

Stern Investor Relations, Inc.

212-362-1200

sarah.mccabe@sternir.com

Media Contact:

Ashley Cadle

TogoRun

310-463-0143

a.cadle@togorun.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.