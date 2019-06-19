Axiell and CultureConnect partner to offer immersive museum-collection experiences

Innovative collaboration seamlessly transforms collections data into beautiful, engaging digital experiences

/EIN News/ -- LUND, Sweden and NEW YORK, June 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Axiell, the leading vendor globally for collections management software, today announces a collaboration with CultureConnect, an innovative technology company delivering award-winning mobile and digital experiences to the cultural sector. This ground-breaking partnership advances the technology landscape for museums, libraries and cultural organizations, enabling them to launch engaging, beautiful digital experiences for visitors more easily and as part of a sustainable technology foundation, i.e., one which they can build upon and scale.



The Axiell and CultureConnect collaboration establishes an innovation-based path for museums to become digitally forward. To remain engaging and relevant to modern audiences, museums and other cultural institutions must make their collections more accessible and interactive for the public and for internal audiences, while also ensuring their technology investments position them grow and meet future needs.

The integration of Axiell’s collection management software with CultureConnect’s platform enables institutions to quickly and easily create immersive digital experiences. Clients can build mobile apps, in-gallery interactives, and online exhibits in the CultureConnect platform by directly accessing the data and media in their collection management system.

This is the first company-level partnership of its kind enabling institutions to move away from the antiquated system of one-off custom projects towards enterprise-wide integrations. In other words, fewer, more capable systems that talk to each other.

“I am thrilled that we have established a partnership with CultureConnect,” said Joel Sommerfeldt, CEO of Axiell Group. “This joint solution will benefit any cultural institution that wants to create a sustainable way of working with the collection, across the departments within the institution, and provide the best possible digital engagement with visitors.”

The connection between the Axiell and CultureConnect platforms streamlines workflows between collections managers, curators, and the IT and digital departments, leaving the manual processes behind. It also ensures data is accurate and synchronized across systems, reducing double-work and fragmented record keeping.

“Our mission is to empower museums with best-in-class technology,” said Samantha Diamond, CEO of CultureConnect. “Our partnership with Axiell propels this further, enabling institutions to move away from stand-alone projects to more sustainable and scalable solutions that give the public even greater access to collections and more immersive experiences with them.”

This collaboration is a result of Axiell’s strategy to create an integrated knowledge platform for museums and archives, and the solution was showcased at the Axiell North America User Conference in Denver, May 1-3.

About Axiell

Axiell’s solutions help institutions share culture and knowledge with the world. Our software and services assist them to manage their collections, encourage reading, preserve cultural heritage, improve learning and increase engagement with the public. Our customers are libraries, museums, archives, schools, publishers and retailers in 55 countries. We develop innovative digital tools to transform the way they work and connect with their audiences. We do this from 28 offices globally, with headquarters in Sweden. To find out more about us and our products, please visit http://www.axiell.com .

About CultureConnect

CultureConnect is an award-winning technology company delivering engaging mobile and digital experiences to museums, libraries, heritage, and tourism organizations. With an emphasis on design and innovation, our products and services meet the demands of modern visitors and institutions. The CultureConnect platform is the first of its kind: a single, easy-to-use solution for creating, managing, and maintaining a wide-range of interactive digital experiences. The company is headquartered in New York, NY and collaborates with leading institutions around the world. CEO, Samantha Diamond, is a leader in the Culture + Tech community, serves on the board of the Museum Computer Network (MCN) and speaks frequently around the world from CultureSummit Abu Dhabi to the American Alliance of Museums. Explore more: www.cultureconnectme.com

For more information:

Maria Wasing

CMO Axiell Group

Phone: +46 73 852 17 52

E.mail: maria.wasing@axiell.com

Samantha Diamond

CEO, CultureConnect

Email: samantha@cultureconnectme.com



