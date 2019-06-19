GINA BOLVIN NAMED ONE OF THE TOP WOMEN WEALTH ADVISORS IN THE COUNTRY

/EIN News/ --

Gina Bolvin, a financial advisor at Bolvin Wealth Management Group, Inc. in Boston, MA, was recently recognized as one of the 2019 Top Women Wealth Advisors by Forbes.



According to Forbes, advisors are selected for the Top Women Wealth Advisors list based on insights from SHOOK Research, which compiles quantitative and qualitative criteria. The advisors are chosen based on industry experience, in-person interviews, compliance records and assets under management*.



“On behalf of LPL, I congratulate Gina Bolvin on being included in this distinguished list,” said Andy Kalbaugh, LPL managing director and divisional president, National Sales and Consulting.“We thank Gina for the contributions she has made to her clients and community and for demonstrating the value of LPL’s independent platform to help women reach their full potential in our industry. LPL is proud to be a supporting partner to Gina and her firm, and we wish her continued success.”



For over 20 years, Gina Bolvin has been providing a full range of financial services, including retirement planning, money management, and estate planning.



Gina Bolvin is a financial advisor affiliated with LPL Financial. LPL is the nation’s largest independent broker-dealer** and a leader in the retail financial advice market, providing resources, tools and technology that support advisors in their work to enrich their clients’ financial lives.



About Bolvin Wealth Management Group

Headquartered in Boston, Bolvin Wealth Management Group is an independently owned financial advisory firm. Bolvin Wealth provides clients with customized support in investment management and employee benefits advisory services, as well as financial, retirement and estate planning. Ms. Bolvin has been featured on CNBC’S Closing Bell, PBS Nightly Business Report, Reuters and Bloomberg Radio. For more information, please visit us at:www.bolvinwealth.com.



About LPL Financial

LPL Financial (https://www.lpl.com) is a leader in the retail financial advice market and the nation’s largest independent broker-dealer**. We serve independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow thriving practices. LPL enables them to provide objective guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.



*The Forbes ranking of America’s Top Women Wealth Advisors, developed by SHOOK Research, is based on an algorithm of qualitative and quantitative data, rating thousands of wealth advisors with a minimum of seven years of experience and weighing factors like revenue trends, assets under management, compliance records, industry experience and best practices learned through telephone and in-person interviews. Portfolio performance is not a criterion due to varying client objectives and lack of audited data. This award does not evaluate the quality of services provided to clients and is not indicative of this advisor’s future performance. Neither LPL Financial nor the advisors pay a fee to Forbes in exchange for inclusion in the Top Women Wealth Advisors list.



