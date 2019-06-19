Verizon Fios TV customers can enjoy The Weather Channel starting June 24

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, June 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Beginning June 24, The Weather Channel will be available to Verizon Fios TV customers1 on channel 611, giving customers even more options to keep them up-to-date on the latest severe weather in their communities.



“We are happy to bring Fios TV customers another trusted resource for weather information with the addition of The Weather Channel to our Fios lineup,” said Erin McPherson, Verizon’s Head of Content Strategy, Acquisitions and Programming. “Our customers are increasingly impacted by severe weather, and The Weather Channel will be a welcomed addition for our viewers,” she added.

“For nine consecutive years, The Weather Channel has been voted ‘TV news brand of the year’ and for 37 years has provided vital information to protect and save lives 24/7,” said Byron Allen, Founder/Chairman/CEO of Entertainment Studios. “I am very proud to extend our partnership with Verizon by adding The Weather Channel to the Fios TV channel lineup, as well as the renewal of the portfolio of Entertainment Studios Television networks.”

Fios TV will begin delivering The Weather Channel signal to its customers the week of June 24 on channel 611 and via the Fios TV app later this fall.

Fios by Verizon is a 100% fiber-optic network. With Fios, customers enjoy the fastest, most reliable internet available, virtually seamless streaming, stunning HD picture quality with Fios TV, and crystal clear digital voice. For more information or to order Verizon Fios, please visit https://fios.verizon.com/.

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE, Nasdaq: VZ), headquartered in New York City, generated revenues of $130.9 billion in 2018. The company operates America’s most reliable wireless network and the nation’s premier all-fiber network, and delivers integrated solutions to businesses worldwide. With brands like Yahoo, TechCrunch and HuffPost, the company’s media group helps consumers stay informed and entertained, communicate and transact, while creating new ways for advertisers and partners to connect. Verizon’s corporate responsibility prioritizes the environmental, social and governance issues most relevant to its business and impact to society.

About Entertainment Studios and The Weather Channel

Entertainment Studios owns nine 24-hour HD television networks serving nearly 160 million subscribers: The Weather Channel, Justice Central.TV, Pets.TV, Comedy.TV, Cars.TV, ES.TV, MyDestination.TV, Recipe.TV, The Weather Channel en Espanol, and the Local Now streaming service. Since its launch over 37 years ago, The Weather Channel television network has become the top-rated and most widely distributed weather network in America. The Weather Channel television network has been the leader in severe weather coverage, providing the most comprehensive analysis of any media outlet and serving as the nation’s only 24-hour source of national storm coverage. With trusted meteorologists who analyze, forecast and report the weather, its expertise is unrivaled. The network posted its highest ratings in its history during 2017’s historic Hurricane Irma and was the highest-rated cable network during recent hurricanes Harvey and Michael. In 2018, The Weather Channel was nominated for an Emmy for its coverage of Hurricane Harvey and brought new life to weather forecasting by introducing its award-winning Immersive Mixed Reality (IMR) presentation. For nine years in a row, Harris Poll has ranked The Weather Channel as the “TV News Brand of the Year,” and in 2018, the Ipsos poll ranked the Weather Channel as the most trusted name in news media.

1 Available in all TV plans except the Local TV package.



