IntelGenx Announces Addition of Peterborough’s Kawartha Centre as Montelukast VersaFilm® Phase 2a Clinical Trial Site

SAINT LAURENT, Quebec, June 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IntelGenx Corp. (TSX-V:IGX) (OTCQX:IGXT) (“IntelGenx”), a leader in pharmaceutical films, today announced that, the Kawartha Centre has agreed to participate in IntelGenx’s Montelukast VersaFilm® Phase 2a BUENA clinical trial in patients with mild to moderate Alzheimer’s Disease (“AD”). In addition, IntelGenx is honoured that renowned clinical researcher, Dr. Donald V. Doell, has agreed to serve as the site’s lead investigator.



Based in Peterborough, Ontario, the Kawartha Centre’s corporate vision is to redefine healthy aging through expert, comprehensive, compassionate care for people facing memory loss, dementia and other related challenges. In addition, Kawartha Centre’s vision is to improve the lives of patients, families, caregivers and communities from assessment and treatment to research and advocacy.

“We are very happy to welcome Dr. Doell as lead investigator of our new trial site in Peterborough,” said Dr. Horst G. Zerbe, CEO of IntelGenx. “We are very eager for Dr. Doell and his team to contribute to the BUENA study.”

BUENA is a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled Phase 2a “proof of concept” study designed to assess Montelukast VersaFilm® in approximately 70 patients with mild to moderate AD. BUENA will evaluate the safety, feasibility, tolerability, and efficacy of Montelukast buccal film following daily dosing for 26 weeks.

About Montelukast VersaFilm®:

Montelukast is a leukotriene receptor antagonist that was approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in 1997 for the treatment of asthma and seasonal allergic rhinitis. IntelGenx is working to repurpose Montelukast as a therapeutic to treat neurodegenerative diseases by re-formulating the drug into an oral film-based product. IntelGenx's proprietary VersaFilm® technology is especially suited for special needs patient populations, and the Montelukast VersaFilm® product offers many distinct advantages over tablets for Alzheimer’s Disease patients, including the avoidance and minimization of first-pass-effects, ease of administration, improved API bioavailability, lower dosing and toxicity, better acceptability and improved compliance.

In a recent Phase 1 study, IntelGenx demonstrated that an oral film formulation of Montelukast is safe and tolerable in healthy subjects, reduces the first-pass-effect and has a 52% higher bioavailability compared to the regular Montelukast tablet, demonstrating a clear advantage of delivering Montelukast via film. IntelGenx's oral film also crossed the blood-brain barrier, an essential feature for treating degenerative brain diseases.

About IntelGenx

IntelGenx is a leading drug delivery company focused on the development and manufacturing of pharmaceutical films.

IntelGenx’s superior film technologies, including VersaFilm®, VetaFilm™ and transdermal, allow for next generation pharmaceutical products that address unmet medical needs. IntelGenx’s innovative product pipeline offer significant benefits to patients and physicians for many therapeutic conditions.

IntelGenx's highly skilled team provides comprehensive pharmaceuticals services to pharmaceutical partners, including R&D, analytical method development, clinical monitoring, IP and regulatory services. IntelGenx's state-of-the-art manufacturing facility offers full service by providing lab-scale through to pilot- and commercial-scale production. For more information, visit www.intelgenx.com .

Forward Looking Statements:

This document may contain forward-looking information about IntelGenx's operating results and business prospects that involve substantial risks and uncertainties. Statements that are not purely historical are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements about IntelGenx's plans, objectives, expectations, strategies, intentions or other characterizations of future events or circumstances and are generally identified by the words "may," "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "believes," "seeks," "estimates," "could," "would," and similar expressions. All forward looking statements are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. Because these forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, IntelGenx's actual results could differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to, those discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in IntelGenx's annual report on Form 10-K, filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission and available at www.sec.gov , and also filed with Canadian securities regulatory authorities at www.sedar.com . IntelGenx assumes no obligation to update any such forward-looking statements.

Each of the TSX Venture Exchange and OTCQX has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this press release. Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Source: IntelGenx Technologies Corp.

For more information please contact: Stephen Kilmer Investor Relations (514) 331-7440 ext 232 stephen@intelgenx.com Or Andre Godin, CPA, CA President and CFO IntelGenx Corp. (514) 331-7440 ext 203 andre@intelgenx.com

/EIN News/ --



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.