AUDIENCEX Continues Momentum with 300% Revenue Growth and Strategic Leadership Appointments

The largest global independent trading desk welcomes new C-Suite executives Andy Vogel and Ryan Carhart to support further expansion

LOS ANGELES, June 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AUDIENCEX , the largest global independent trading desk built for performance marketers, today announced it has experienced record growth, including doubling its business in under 12 months, the addition of over 150 new clients and revenue for the current quarter increasing more than 300% YOY. To support this rapid business growth, the company has announced several executive-level hires, with the addition of Chief Commercial Officer Andy Vogel and Chief Financial Officer Ryan Carhart.



/EIN News/ -- “We are continuing to invest in our products and our people, and these investments are having a clear impact on our ongoing growth as a company,” said AUDIENCEX CEO and co-founder Reeve Benaron. “Andy and Ryan are respected industry leaders and a perfect addition to the world-class team we have assembled, and they share in our excitement to propel AUDIENCEX through our next stage of growth.”

AUDIENCEX’s success has been driven in part by its proprietary DSP scoring system that sits inside the recently launched tdX trading desk. Powered by AI, the system scores the 12 leading DSPs that are available inside tdX based on a 250-point evaluation, and identifies which platform is best suited to fulfill each campaign’s goals.

“Our ability to offer a full suite of omnichannel marketing services across programmatic, search and social and make truly unbiased platform recommendations to the mid-market is something that has achieved enormous traction with performance marketers and agencies, driven by a powerfully differentiated and fully integrated set of enterprise-level solutions that we offer to our clients,” said Jason Wulfson, AUDIENCEX’s Chief Operating Officer and co-founder.

Andy Vogel joins as Chief Commercial Officer, and will continue to focus on the execution of AUDIENCEX’s go-to-market strategy, seeking new partnerships in the mid-market while expanding the sales and marketing teams. Vogel previously worked as Head of Digital Products and Sales at NewBase (Publicitas) and has over 15 years of experience in digital and mobile SaaS platforms. Before NewBase, Vogel was the CRO/COO for Colony Logic and SVP for Digital and Mobile at Tribune Company, where he ran omnichannel media executions across the Tribune portfolio of top 42 U.S. markets.

“AUDIENCEX is in the business of simplifying the increasingly complex world of digital marketing. We do this with a unified and transparent approach that delivers access to enterprise-level systems directly to mid-market advertisers, and I’m thrilled to join AUDIENCEX at such a pivotal moment in the company’s growth,” said Vogel.

Ryan Carhart joins AUDIENCEX as Chief Financial Officer to lead financial and accounting operations. Carhart started his finance career at PwC, focusing on emerging companies across the technology and media spectrum with a specialization in AdTech and social media companies. After PwC, Ryan worked as Sr. Director, Finance/Controller at SteelHouse, Inc., a growth-stage startup where he focused on improved quality in financial operations and reporting.

“I am privileged to have the opportunity to join AUDIENCEX to continue building on the already impressive growth trajectory of AUDIENCEX and deliver proven value to our customers,” Carhart said. “AUDIENCEX is uniquely positioned to provide exceptional performance and support to the mid-market, and has developed the largest independent trading desk to offer unparalleled best-in-class solutions for its customers.”

For more information about AUDIENCEX, visit their website: https://audiencex.com/ .

About AUDIENCEX

AUDIENCEX is the largest global independent trading desk, driven to help marketers and agencies reach their target audiences with precision and efficiency across all channels. Our trading desk, tdX, uses proprietary AI to assess 12 leading DSPs on a 250 point evaluation, to identify the best-performing platforms for each campaign. Combining this powerful technology with exceptional customer service and strategic expertise across programmatic, native, search, social, and creative means advertisers and agencies can unify their digital marketing efforts to find and convert customers and increase revenue. AUDIENCEX is headquartered in Los Angeles and operates in 11 offices throughout North America, including New York, Chicago, Toronto, Dallas and San Francisco. For more information, visit www.audiencex.com.

Media Contact

Hollis Guerra

Blast PR for AUDIENCEX

hollis@blastpr.com

805-403-0705



