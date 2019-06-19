InnerScope Hearing Technologies (OTCQB: INND) Launches Direct-to-Consumer Self-Fitting Hearing Aids with Walmart, Sears, & Kmart

The "NEXUS" is One of the World's First Revolutionary Self-Fitting Receiver-in-Canal ("RIC") Premium Hearing Aid Devices with Remote Programming Features, now being offered through "Big Box" retailers like Walmart, Sears & Kmart ecommerce sites

ROSEVILLE, Calif., June 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via OTC PR WIRE -- InnerScope Hearing Technologies Inc. (OTCQB: INND) ("InnerScope"), a manufacturer and Direct-to-Consumer ("DTC") distributor/retailer of FDA-Registered Hearing Aids, Personal Sound Amplifiers Products, ("Hearing Products") Hearing Related Treatment Therapies, Doctor-Formulated Dietary Hearing Supplements and proprietary CBD Oil ("Hearing Health Products") (collectively "Hearing Product Portfolio"), announced today it has begun the process to launch on Walmart.com, Sears.com, & Kmart.com, the "NEXUS" hearing product, one of the World's First Revolutionary Self-Fitting RIC Premium Hearing Aid Devices with Remote Programming features (the "NEXUS"), as part of its vendor Agreements.



The NEXUS would be the only hearing aid product of its kind offered Directly-to-Consumers without the need or the cost of seeking the assistance of a hearing healthcare professional ("HHCP"). In fact, InnerScope believes its NEXUS is the only Hearing Aid Device in the world that offers the consumer the ability to "Automatically Hear" through its unique "Auto-Hear" program, a built-in self-testing programming software that automatically programs and personalizes the NEXUS Hearing Aid Devices through a simple fast and accurate Hearing Test and Self-fitting process (typically less than 6 minutes). In addition, the NEXUS has also an innovation-board Remote Programming feature that allows InnerScope's HHCP's to remotely program the NEXUS from anywhere in the world. This Remote Programming feature allows HHCPs to have more fine tuning options to give users an option of a greater enhanced hearing experience.

Moreover, InnerScope is confident that the NEXUS can deliver the same hearing experience and hearing benefits that is offered by HHCPs, but with two distinct differences. Unlike, 95% of all hearing aids, which are sold, fitted and programmed through the HHCPs brick and mortar locations, the NEXUS can be bought through major "Big Box" retailers and programmed automatically using the "Auto-Hear" program or through the Remote Programming feature without ever leaving one's home. More importantly, InnerScope can deliver the NEXUS to the "Big Box" customer at a savings of 60% to 80% less than through traditional HHCP's brick and mortar locations without the customer sacrificing their quality of hearing experience.

In addition to launching the NEXUS on Walmart.com as a Direct Ship Vendor, InnerScope is also one of Sears and Kmart's "Preferred Sellers" by earning their trust by providing superior value, quality products, timely delivery and great customer service. InnerScope has also launched the NEXUS on Auto-Hear.com, its own eCommerce website dedicated only to its Direct-to-Consumer Self-fitting Hearing Aid Devices.

"InnerScope together with its Technology Partners have spent a good part of a year designing the NEXUS and its user interface for what we believe to be the World's First RIC Direct-to-Consumer Self-fitting hearing aid device," said Matthew Moore, CEO InnerScope Hearing Technologies. "We are proud and excited to offer this one of a kind "Game Changer" breakthrough technology to the help the 48 million Americans who need, want, & deserve Affordable Premium Hearing Aid Devices."

"InnerScope has successfully teamed up with highly recognized "Big Box" retailers like Walmart.com, Sears.com, Kmart.com and soon to be announcing other large national and global "Big Box" retailers to offer the NEXUS and our many products in our Hearing Product Portfolio, which will increase the awareness of Hearing Loss and the many health consequences of untreated Hearing Loss. The old saying that "Silence is Golden" is wrong. "Silence is LONELY". InnerScope's mission is to continue to grow the AWARENESS to this highly overlooked health issue called Hearing Loss and the need for treatment quickly before it gets worse." Mr. Moore, concluded.

About InnerScope Hearing Technologies

InnerScope Hearing Technologies (OTCQB: INND) is a rapidly expanding consolidator of the hearing aid industry. Management is applying decades of profitable industry experience and technology to an antiquated and disjointed industry, unlocking scale and efficiency, which will serve all of InnerScope's stakeholders. Its direct-to-consumer model is revolutionizing the industry with its Walmart.com, Sears.com and relationship representing a paramount shift in the consumption of hearing aids by the hearing impaired.

In addition, InnerScope plans to continue to open, acquire, and operate a physical chain of clinics and retail hearing audiological locations. InnerScope's mission is to serve approximately 1.2 billion people around the globe that are suffering with 25 db or greater hearing loss across the entire hearing impaired vertical from R&D and manufacturing through direct consumer sales and services. For more information, please visit: www.innd.com. For the Most Up-to-Date information about InnerScope Hearing Technologies (OTCQB: INND), please visit and follow our Official Twitter account @inndstock Page. https://twitter.com/inndstock

