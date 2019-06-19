Outlook on the Worldwide Anti-tuberculosis Therapeutics Market to 2024 - Driven by the Rising Incidence of MDR & XDR Cases in Developing Countries

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, June 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Outlook on the Worldwide Anti-tuberculosis Therapeutics Market to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The anti-tuberculosis therapeutics market is expected to witness a CAGR of approximately 6% over the forecast period 2019-2024.



Key Highlights



Factors, such as the rising prevalence of tuberculosis, a growing initiative from government organization for tuberculosis awareness, a collaboration between academic and private players for novel drug development, and rising incidence of MDR and XDR cases in developing countries, are propelling the growth of the market studied.

The global burden of TB and MDR-TB is a challenge for leading medical regulatory institutions. The active interest of both medical communities and government alike, in curbing TB, is expected to increase the number of diagnoses for TB. This is, in turn, driving the growth of the global anti-tuberculosis therapeutics market, supported by the increasing global prevalence of TB and MDR-TB.

Hospitals/Clinics are Expected to Witness the Fastest Growth in the Coming Future



The WHO's strategy to prevent TB includes engaging all relevant healthcare providers in tuberculosis (TB) care, while control through public-private mix approach remains an essential component of the strategy.



The TB prevalence rate is more in countries, like China, India, and Africa, hence, the governments of these respective countries are trying to decrease the rate by increasing government initiatives and the number of hospitals.



As an example, China has used partnership between public hospitals and TB dispensaries as one of the strategies to reach the global TB control targets. According to the National Survey conducted in China, it was estimated that there were 203 TB-specific hospitals in China during 1999-2009 and later on, the Chinese government planned to double the number of hospitals.



The Department of Health of Hong Kong, as of 2015, operated around 17 chest clinics throughout the territory of Hong Kong, providing outpatient service mainly to patients suffering from TB. However, the total attendance at chest clinics decreased from 6,96,300 in 2014 to 6,72,600 in 2015. Most of the TB patients were diagnosed in private hospitals in India as of 2014, which is expected to continue the same way.



In the coming years, the number of hospitals and clinics for TB is expected to increase further with more government policies, which are a major factor for the growth of the market.



North America is Expected to Be the Largest Market over the Forecast Period



As per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), in 2017, a total of 9,093 new cases of tuberculosis (TB) were reported in the United States, representing an incidence rate of 2.8 cases per 100,000 population.



According to the most recent TB surveillance report the United States continued to make slow progress toward TB elimination in 2016. CDC plays an important role in TB elimination by working with state and local partners in the United States.



The National Academy of Medicine, the CDC, and many state and local health departments have identified the importance of targeting prevention efforts at people with latent infection. Recently, one of the major priorities of the New York City Department of Health and Mental Hygiene Bureau of Tuberculosis Control was to make sure that individuals at high risk for progression from latent TB infection to TB disease finish the treatment and do not develop the disease.



The Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act can increase the current efforts to control tuberculosis (TB) in the United States by bringing millions of currently uninsured US citizens into the healthcare system. The US government is also expected to support the collection, analysis, and use of quality-assured data and technologies, such as mobile devices and geographical information services, to find out the best locations for new care and treatment sites, and/or existing sites that should be reinforced, so that appropriate services are widely and easily accessible.



The anti-tuberculosis therapeutics market is likely to get influenced in the United States, with increasing healthcare expenditure and improved diagnostic strategies by the US government.



Competitive Landscape



The anti-tuberculosis therapeutics market is highly consolidated, with very few companies holding a substantial market share. With the rising focus of the healthcare sector on the development of novel drugs and the growing investment in the R&D, more small to mid-sized companies are estimated to enter into the market in the coming future. Currently, companies such as Lupin, Macleods Pharmaceuticals, Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, and Johnson & Johnson hold the largest market share.



