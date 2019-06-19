Angola prepares for 2019 Felino military drill

Caxito, ANGOLA, June 19 - Angola is to take part in this year’s military drill of the inter-operational mechanism of the Armed forces of the Community of Portuguese Speaking Countries dubbed (Felino) as an integrant of the African Standby Force, said Monday in northern Bengo Province the operations department chief of the Angolan Armed Forces (FAA), Paulo Sousa dos Santos, has said. ,

The military chief, who was addressing the Training Unit for the Support of Peace-keeping Operations, has underlined that the Angolan Armed Forces’ participation in this military drill is also part of its international obligations on defence and security.

The event is to take place in the Angolan locality of Cabo Ledo under the motto “Operations for Support of Peace and Humanitarian Aid”.

The drill is part of the inter-operational mechanism of the armed forces of the Community of Portuguese Speaking Countries.

Military personnel from Angola, Brazil, Cabo Verde, Guinea-Bissau, Guinea Equatorial, Mozambique, Portugal, São Tomé and Prince and East-Timor integrate the group that will take part in the drill.

This is the second time Angola hosts the Felino military drill, the first one having taken place in 2010.

