VaporBrands Provides Relief to Vape CBD Market with Multimedia Marketing After Adding Clarity and Tranquility to The Exploding Industry with Full Line of Products

SPRING HILL, Fla., June 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via OTC PR WIRE -- VaporBrands International, Inc. (OTCPK: VAPR) one of the pioneers in the Vape movement, has added "Relief" to its line of CBD Vape cartridges. "Relief" joins recently released "Clarity" and "Tranquility" Vape cartridges and now provides a full line VAPE cartridges providing an alternative to traditional cigarettes and Vape products that contain addictive nicotine and other carcinogens.



/EIN News/ -- The full line of VaporBrands CBD cartridges can be purchased now at www.vaporbrandsint.com . Like all VaporBrands CBD product's "Relief" contains only the highest-grade full spectrum CBD in a smooth Vape cartridge. The product does not contain any nicotine, or other addictive substances or drugs. "Relief" is intended to give the consumer an alternative to smoking while providing them with relief from numerous ailments reportedly alleviated by the specially formulated CBD blend.

Eleanor Hodge CEO Stated: "Now that we have a full line of Vape cartridges that will hopefully provide tremendous benefits to those whom have chosen to take advantage of the various benefits of high end CBD, we are now beginning to launch a multimedia advertising campaign to introduce our products to the market. The response we got from being featured on CBMJ's LoudMouth News Radio was very strong and has given us feedback into how and where our consumers utilize our products. We are moving very quickly and are now ready to increase our efforts in gaining awareness for our products and our Company."

VaporBrands has returned to the forefront of the industry after launching its top end CBD Vape cartridges available now nationwide. The new products and marketing plan are due to VAPR signing a product development, branding, and marketing agreement with ReelTime Media (OTCPK: RLTR). In that agreement, RLTR provides the development of marketing and branding, production of commercials, advertisement copy, and placements of all media as the Agency of Record. ReelTime Media, whose capabilities are redefining how companies are evaluating and purchasing their TV, radio, print and other new media, has had strong success recently with marketing Baristas CBD Coffee (OTCPK: BCCI) and is leveraging that success for VaporBrands CBD Vape cartridges.

About VaporBrands International, Inc.: VAPR is focused on developing products in the Vape sector that create opportunities to acquire significant market share in the rapidly growing "Vaping" industry with culturally relevant brands in the global marketplace. VaporBrands is currently marketing CBD Vape cartridges which are suspected to help with pain, arthritis, sleep, anxiety, stress and high cholesterol as well as being part of the "Vaping" sector, VAPR believes strongly in the current direction and is one of the next of many logical steps in our business moving forward.

Contacts

Eleanor L. Hodge

(833) 827-7462

ceo@vaporbrandsint.com



