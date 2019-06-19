$1.31Bn Intumescent Coatings Market by 2025 - Water-based Coatings Expected to Be the Fastest Growing Technology Segment

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, June 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Intumescent Coatings Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By End Use (Oil & Gas, Construction), By Application (Hydrocarbon, Cellulosic), By Technology (Epoxy-, Water-, Solvent-based), And Segment Forecasts, 2019 - 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global intumescent coatings market size is expected to reach USD 1.31 billion by 2025. It is projected to expand at a CAGR of 5.1% over the forecast period.



Extensive usage of passive fire protection for steel structures used in offshore and onshore extraction and purification and refining in the oil & gas industry is the key factor boosting the market growth. In addition, rising shale gas exploration coupled with expanding oil & gas industry in Asia Pacific is expected to propel demand over the forecast period. The industry is characterized by the presence of a large number of raw material suppliers leading to an increase in the switching ability of the manufacturers and high bargaining power.



However, volatile prices of the raw materials, such as epoxy resins is expected to restrain the growth to some extent. Moreover, several regulations limiting the presence of Volatile Organic Compounds (VOCs) in the formulation will also hinder market growth. On the other hand, development of advanced products that are compliant with the regulations set by the European Commission is expected to drive the demand over the next nine years.



The market in Asia Pacific witnessed a significant expansion owing to increased oil & gas exploration activities, particularly in the South China Sea. Furthermore, infrastructure development in emerging economies including India, Indonesia, and Vietnam is likely to contribute to the market development over the forecast period.



Further key findings from the study suggest:

Water-based coatings is expected to be the fastest-growing technology segment of the global intumescent coatings market from 2019 to 2025.

Oil & gas end-use segment held the largest share of the market in 2018 and is expected to continue its dominance over the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific was the largest market in 2018 and is projected to expand further at the highest CAGR during the forecast years.

Cellulosic is projected to be the largest, as well as the fastest-growing, application segment over the next few years.

Key Topics Covered



Chapter 1. Methodology & Scope



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



Chapter 3. Intumescent Coatings Market Variables, Trends & Scope



Chapter 4. Intumescent Coatings Market: Technology Type Estimates & Trend Analysis



Chapter 5. Intumescent Coatings Market: Application Estimates & Trend Analysis



Chapter 6. Intumescent Coatings Market: End-use Estimates & Trend Analysis



Chapter 7. Intumescent Coatings Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis



Chapter 8. Competitive Landscape



Chapter 9. Company Profiles



AkzoNobel

Jotun Group

Contego International Inc.

Hempel Marine Paints

No-Burn Inc.

Null Fire

Sherwin-Williams Company

Carboline

Albi Manufacturing

Leighs Paints

Isolatek International

Flame Control Coatings LLC

Rudolf Hensel GmbH

Firetherm

Bollom Fire Protection

Crown Paints Limited

PPG Industries

3M Company

