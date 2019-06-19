The Future of the World Textile Chemicals Market (2019-2025): A $32+ Billion Opportunity with Sumitomo, Lubrizol, Kiri Industries, Evonik, Kemira, Tata Chemicals, and Omnova Solutions Dominating

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, June 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Textile Chemicals Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product (Colorants & Auxiliaries, Finishing Agents, Coating & Sizing, Surfactants), By Application (Apparel, Home Furnishing), And Segment Forecasts, 2019 - 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global textile chemicals market size is projected to reach USD 32.23 billion by 2025. It is expected to expand at a CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period. High demand from the rapidly growing apparel industry is anticipated to drive the growth.



Home furnishing is anticipated to hold a significant market share in the application segment, in terms of volume during the forecast period. Growth in home furnishing industry coupled with an increased per capita spending in emerging economies is expected to have a positive impact on the market.



The rising real estate industry and consumer spending on home renovation/decoration are expected to further drive the segment. Changing fashion trends and increasing inclination towards home furnishing and decor is also anticipated to boost the product penetration.



Europe exports over 30% of the textiles and clothing to the rest of the world. Textiles are major value-added products manufactured by the European countries. Clothing and accessories and knitwear accounted for a major share of the turnover in the clothing and textile production sector over the last few years. Presence of efficient distribution channels and standardization of chemicals and textile machinery has offered a robust environment for the textile chemical suppliers in the region.



Further key findings from the report suggest:

In terms of revenue, colorants and auxiliaries led the global textile chemicals market with a share of over 30% in 2018. The demand is driven by the increasing requirement for colored textiles and leather, coupled with rising demand for fashion garments.

Demand for technical textiles has increased significantly over the past few years on account of its growing application in various end-use industries, such as agriculture, healthcare, construction, packaging, automotive, and environmental protection.

China led the apparel segment for several years as the apparel manufacturers in developed countries such as U.S. and Canada have witnessed a declining trend with a global market share of over 35% in 2018.

Some major players having a significant stake in the textile chemical industry include Sumitomo Chemicals, The Lubrizol Corporation, Kiri Industries Limited, Evonik, Kemira, Tata Chemicals, and Omnova Solutions.

Key Topics Covered



Chapter 1 Methodology And Scope

1.1 Market Segmentation & Scope

1.2 Market Definition

1.3 Information Procurement

1.3.1 Purchased Database

1.3.2 Internal database

1.3.3 Secondary Sources & Third-Party Perspectives

1.3.4 Primary Research

1.4 Information analysis

1.5 Data analysis models

1.6 Market formulation & data visualization

1.7 Data validation & publishing



Chapter 2 Executive Summary



Chapter 3 Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1 Market Lineage Outlook

3.1.1. Global Textiles Market Outlook

3.1.2. Global Textile Chemicals Market Outlook

3.2. Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping

3.3. Industry Value Chain Analysis

3.3.1. Raw Material Trends

3.3.2. Manufacturing Trends

3.3.3. Sales Channel Analysis

3.3.4. Vendor Selection Criteria Analysis

3.3.5. Price Trend Analysis

3.4. Technology Overview

3.5. Regulatory Framework

3.5.1. Product Classification Codes

3.5.2. Standard & Compliances

3.5.3. Safety

3.6. Market Dynamics

3.6.1. Market Driver Analysis

3.6.2. Market Restraint Analysis

3.6.3. Industry Challenges

3.7. Trade Analysis

3.7.1. Trade Balance Assessment, by country/region

3.7.2. Net Importers, key Country Analysis (USD Million)

3.7.3. Net Exporters, Key Country Analysis (USD Million)

3.8. Business Environment Analysis:

3.8.1. Industry Analysis - Porter's

3.8.2. PESTEL Analysis



Chapter 4 Textile Chemicals Market: Product Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1 Textile chemicals market share, by product, 2018 & 2025

4.2 Coating & sizing chemicals

4.2.1 Coating & sizing chemicals market estimates and forecast, 2014 - 2025

4.3 Colorants & auxiliaries

4.3.1 Colorants & auxiliaries market estimates and forecast, 2014 - 2025

4.4 Finishing agents

4.4.1 Finishing agents market estimates and forecast, 2014 - 2025

4.5 Surfactants

4.5.1 Surfactants market estimates and forecast, 2014 - 2025

4.6 Desizing agents

4.6.1 Desizing agents market estimates and forecast, 2014 - 2025

4.7 Bleaching agents

4.7.1 Bleaching agents market estimates and forecast, 2014 - 2025

4.8 Scouring agents

4.8.1 Scouring agents market estimates and forecast, 2014 - 2025

4.9 Yarn lubricants

4.9.1 Yarn lubricants market estimates and forecast, 2014 - 2025



Chapter 5 Textile Chemicals Market: Application Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1 Textile chemicals market share, by application, 2018 & 2025

5.2 Apparel

5.2.1 Textile chemicals market estimates and forecast, in apparel, 2014 - 2025

5.3 Home furnishing

5.3.1 Textile chemicals market estimates and forecast, in home furnishing, 2014 - 2025

5.4 Technical textile

5.4.1 Textile chemicals market estimates and forecast, in technical textile, 2014 - 2025

5.5 Others

5.5.1 Textile chemicals market estimates and forecast, in other application, 2014 - 2025



Chapter 6 Textile Chemicals Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1 Textile chemicals market share, by region, 2018 & 2025

6.2 North America

6.2.1 Market estimates and forecast, 2014 - 2025

6.2.2 U.S.

6.2.3 Canada

6.2.4 Mexico

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe textile chemicals market estimates and forecast, 2014 - 2025

6.3.2 Germany

6.3.3 Turkey

6.3.4 Italy

6.3.5 Belgium

6.4 Asia Pacific

6.4.1 Asia Pacific textile chemicals market estimates and forecast, 2014 - 2025

6.4.2 China

6.4.3 India

6.4.4 Bangladesh

6.4.5 South Korea

6.4.6 Vietnam

6.4.7 Taiwan

6.4.8 Indonesia

6.5 Middle East & Africa (MEA)

6.5.1 MEA textile chemicals market estimates and forecast, 2014 - 2025

6.5.2 UAE

6.5.3 Egypt

6.6 Central & South America (CSA)

6.6.1 CSA textile chemicals market estimates and forecast, 2014 - 2025

6.6.2 Brazil



Chapter 7 Competitive Analysis

7.1 Key global players & recent developments & their impact on the industry

7.2. Key Company/Competition Categorization (Key innovators, Market leaders, Emerging players)

7.3. Vendor Landscape

7.3.1. List of key distributors and channel partners

7.3.2. Key customers

7.3.3. Key company market share analysis, 2018

7.4. Public Companies

7.4.1. Company market position analysis

7.4.2. Competitive Dashboard Analysis

7.5. Private Companies

7.5.1. List of key emerging companies/technology disruptors/innovators

7.5.2. Geographical Presence

7.5.3. Company market position analysis

7.5.4. Supplier Ranking



Companies Mentioned



DowDuPont Inc.

Sumitomo Chemicals Co. Ltd.

Covestro AG

Huntsman International LLC

Kiri Industries Limited (KIL)

Omnova Solutions Inc.

Kemira

The Lubrizol Corporation

Archroma

Omya United Chemicals

Biotex Malaysia

German Chemicals Limited

Fibro Chem LLC

AB Enzymes

Evonik Industries AG

Organic Dyes & Pigments LLC

GOVI N.V.

Ethox Chemicals LLC

Himson Chemical Industries Pvt. Ltd.

Solvay

Tata Chemicals Ltd.

Shandong Qing Shun Chemical Co. Ltd.

Yorkshire Chemicals

