The World Market for Capnography Devices to 2026 - A $1.58 Billion Opportunity with Microstream Capnography Expected to Expand at the Fastest CAGR

The global capnography device market size is expected to reach USD 1.58 billion by 2026. It is projected to expand at a CAGR of 17.8% during the forecast period.



Introduction of regulatory guidelines for procedural sedation and growing adoption of capnography in patient monitoring due to higher reliability and efficiency are anticipated to propel the growth. In addition, advantages associated with these devices, such as ease of usage, minimally invasiveness, and medical efficiency, are the key growth drivers. Moreover, rising incidence of respiratory diseases necessitating continuous patient monitoring is expected to fuel the demand for capnography in the forthcoming years.



Furthermore, increasing focus of market leaders in R&D for the development of new generation capnography tools is expected to create lucrative growth opportunities for the capnography device market. For instance, Oridion's Micro stream technology which minimizes dispersion of gases in the sampling tube created a revolution in capnography market.



The market is highly competitive in nature and a limited number of players have a high level of dominance in terms of revenue share. The most notable market participants are Medtronic, Smiths Medical, Masimo Corporation, and Nonin Medical Inc. and account for a considerable market share owing to their product offerings.



Top players are involved in the establishment of extensive distribution systems as well as mergers &acquisitions to capture a larger market share. For instance, in March 2015, Nonin Medical, in collaboration with Welch Allyn, developed Wireless Vital Solutions, a patient monitor that helps improve the management of electronic health records and accuracy of the captured vital signs by capnographs and pulse oximeters.



Further key findings from the study suggest:

Hand-held capnography led the product segment in 2018, owing to benefits associated with the product such as portability, light weighted, ease of use, and treatment efficiency

Microstream capnography is expected to expand at the fastest CAGR, attributed to the fact that this technology is more effective and easier to incorporate as compared to side stream and main stream capnography

Capnography device find the largest application in sedation and emergency medicine, owing to its usage for optimization of pre hospital ventilation, correction of pediatric emergencies, and as a prognostic indicator to maintain pulmonary blood flow

Asia-Pacific is anticipated to register rapid growth in the forthcoming years, owing to the presence of high unmet needs coupled with increasing patient awareness and improving healthcare infrastructure

Hospitals led the end use segment of capnography device market owing to shifting of preference of hospitals from conventional patient monitoring devices to capnography

Key players operating in this market include Smiths Medical, Draegerwerk AG & Co. KGaA, Welch Allyn, Masimo, Koninklijke Philips, Medtronic

Stringent norms for product approval and post-approval performance monitoring, regulated by authorities such as the U.S. FDA and American Academy of implant may act as a threat for new participants

Key Topics Covered



Chapter 1. Market Segmentation and Scope

1.1 Components

1.2 Products

1.3 Technology

1.4 Application

1.5 End Use

1.6 Region

1.7 Estimates and forecast timeline

1.8 Research methodology

1.9 Information procurement

1.10 Information or Data Analysis

1.11 Market Formulation & Validation

1.12 Model Details

1.13 List of Secondary Sources

1.14 List of Primary Sources

1.15 List of Abbreviations

1.16 Objectives



Chapter 2 Market Outlook

2.1 Segment Outlook

2.2 Competitive Insights



Chapter 3 Market Lineage Outlook

3.1 Parent market outlook

3.2 Ancillary market outlook

3.3 Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping

3.4 User Perspective Analysis

3.4.1 Consumer Behavior Analysis

3.4.2 Market influencer analysis

3.5 List of Key End Users

3.6 Regulatory Framework

3.7 Market Dynamics

3.7.1 Market driver analysis

3.7.1.1 Growing prevalence of respiratory diseases

3.7.1.2 Technological advancements

3.7.1.3 Rising government initiatives

3.7.2 Market restraint analysis

3.7.2.1 Wide-scale availability of inexpensive alternatives in emerging economies

3.7.3 Industry challenges

3.7.3.1 Adoption of capnography devices

3.8 Capnography Device: Market Analysis Tools

3.8.1 Industry analysis - Porter's

3.8.1.1 Bargaining power of buyers

3.8.1.2 Bargaining power of suppliers

3.8.1.3 Competitive rivalry

3.8.1.4 Threat of new entrants

3.8.1.5 Threat of substitutes

3.8.2 PESTLE analysis

3.8.2.1 Political landscape

3.8.2.2 Environmental landscape

3.8.2.3 Social landscape

3.8.2.4 Technology landscape

3.8.2.5 Legal landscape

3.8.2.6 Economic landscape

3.9 major Deals and Strategic Alliances

3.9.1 New product launch

3.9.2 Acquisition

3.9.3 Expansion

3.9.4 Partnerships

3.9.5 Marketing & promotions

3.9.6 Market entry strategies



Chapter 4 Market by Component Type

4.1 Component Type Market Share Analysis, 2018 & 2026

4.2 Segment Dashboard

4.3 Global Capnography device Market, by Product, 2014 to 2026

4.4 Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2014 to 2026

4.4.1 OEM Modules

4.4.1.2 Infrared sources

4.4.1.3 Others

4.4.2 Others



Chapter 5 Market by Product Type

5.1 Product Type Market Share Analysis, 2018 & 2026

5.2 Segment Dashboard

5.3 Global Capnography device market, by product, 2014 to 2026

5.4 Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2014 to 2026

5.4.1 Handheld

5.4.2 Standalone

5.4.3 Multiparameter



Chapter 6 Market by Technology Type

6.1 Technology Type Market Share Analysis, 2018 & 2026

6.2 Segment Dashboard

6.3 Global Capnography device Market, by Technology, 2014 to 2026

6.4 Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2014 to 2026

6.4.1 Mainstream

6.5.2 Sidestream

6.4.3 Microstream



Chapter 7 Market by Application Type

7.1 Application Type Market Share Analysis, 2018 & 2026

7.2 Segment Dashboard

7.3 Global Capnography device Market, by Application, 2014 to 2026

7.4 Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2014 to 2026

7.4.1 Emergency Medicine

7.4.2 Pain Management

7.4.3 Procedural Sedation

7.4.4 Critical Care

7.4.5 Others



Chapter 8 Market by End Use Type

8.1 End Use Type Market Share Analysis, 2018 & 2026

8.2 Segment Dashboard

8.3 Global Capnography device Market, by End Use, 2014 to 2026

8.4 Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2014 to 2026

8.4.1 Hospitals

8.4.2 Ambulatory care centers

8.4.3 Others



Chapter 9 Regional Market Analysis

9.1 Regional Market Share Analysis, 2018 & 2026

9.2 Segment Dashboard

9.3 Regional Market Snapshot

9.4 Regional Market Share and Leading Players, 2018

9.4.1 North America

9.4.2 Europe

9.4.3 Asia Pacific

9.4.4 Latin America

9.4.5 Middle East & Africa

9.5 SWOT Analysis, by Factor (Political & Legal, Economic and Technological)

9.5.1 North America

9.5.2 Europe

9.5.3 Asia Pacific

9.5.4 Latin America

9.5.5 Middle East & Africa

9.6 North America

9.7 Europe

9.8 Asia Pacific

9.9 Latin America

9.10 MEA



Chapter 10 Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, by Key Market Participants

10.1 Ansoff matrix

10.2 Heat map analysis

10.3 Company Categorization

10.3.1 Innovators

10.3.2 Market Leaders

10.4 Vendor Landscape

10.5 Public Companies

10.5.1 Competitive Dashboard Analysis

10.5.2 Market Differentiators

10.6 Private Companies

10.7 Regional network map

10.8 Market participation categorization

10.9 Company Profiles

10.9.1 Smiths Medical

10.9.1.1 Company Overview

10.9.1.2 Financial Performance

10.9.1.3 Product Benchmarking

10.9.1.4 Strategic Initiatives

10.9.2 Draegerwerk AG & Co. KGaA

10.9.3 Welch Allyn

10.9.4 Masimo

10.9.5 Koninklijke Philips N.V.

10.9.6 Medtronic

10.9.7 Nonin Medical Inc.

10.9.8 Nihon Kohden Corporation

10.9.9 BD

10.9.10 Diamedica (UK) Limited

10.9.11 Shenzhen Comen Medical Instruments Co. Ltd.

10.9.12 Edan Instruments Inc.



