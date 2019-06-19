His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed offers condolences to Ethiopia's PM on death of his father

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, offered condolences to Prime Minister of Ethiopia, Abiy Ahmed, on death of his father.

In a phone call with Ethiopia's Prime Minister today, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed prayed to Allah the Almighty to rest the deceasd's soul in Paradise and to grant his family patience and solace.

In turn, Abiy Ahmed extended thanks and appreciation to Sheikh Mohamed for his sympathy and wished him good health.

​



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.