Anexinet Helps Canopy Health Create a Transformative, Digital Experience for Members, Employers, Brokers, and Providers

Company’s Kickstart Programs Reduce Complexities to Decrease Costs and Shorten Mobile App Development Time

/EIN News/ -- SAN JOSE, Calif., June 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Anexinet Corporation, a leading provider of digital business solutions, today announced that Canopy Health, a physician and hospital-owned medical alliance, chose Anexinet to help create and launch its MyCanopyHealth mobile application and web-based member portal. Leveraging Anexinet’s proven Kickstart programs, API validations, use cases, data elements, and vendor integrations were harmoniously executed to quickly bring a proof-of-concept to reality. For more information, please see the full Canopy Health case study at https://bit.ly/2XKirLG or podcast at https://bit.ly/2Idq6Nh.

Encompassing more than 5,000 doctors and 18 hospitals in the Bay Area, Canopy Health’s goal was to create a refreshingly clear digital experience for its’ members, empowering them with tools to manage their overall care with ease.



“Canopy Health was truly looking to be a differentiator compared to traditional health plan and provider portals that are not inherently consumer-centric,” said Aman Bhasin, Chief Information Officer, BayHealth Development. “We wanted to provide members with easy to use health tools that didn’t look or feel stale, meeting and exceeding consumer expectations across other industries.”



Canopy Health selected Anexinet’s 3-week Digital Strategy Kickstart, and the Digital Solutions Scoping and Prototype Kickstart. These Kickstarts were executed as a collaborative process with Canopy Health stakeholders that provided deep healthcare and payor industry expertise, which resulted in:

A digital strategy framework and feature planning.

Infrastructure strategy for web, mobile, and cloud.

A working mobile app prototype.

Various technology POCs to validate integration assumptions with enabling technologies.

The MyCanopyHealth App launched in both the Apple App Store and Google Play Store for Android to provide mobile access to Canopy Health members. In addition, the enhanced digital experience offered by the mobile app and web portal provided members with access to features such as Provider Directory, Virtual ID Card, Cost Estimator, Out of Pocket / Deductible Accumulator and Video Visit functionalities.

“Anexinet brought agility and a great workflow process to help us with user interface options and achieve a new application in a very short time. They truly brought the experience and expertise to integrate with any type of technology we had,” Aman added.

“Anexinet’s Kickstart programs laid a strong foundation and avoided typical healthcare application development complexities to create the portal and mobile app in record time,” said Shahab Choudhry, Chief Strategy Officer, Anexinet. “We are proud to have worked with Canopy Health and partners to give their members a better digital healthcare experience and look forward to developing the next phases of mobile and web-based functionality to help them further engage with key customers and partner communities.”

About Anexinet

Everyone deserves a great digital experience. Anexinet (www.anexinet.com) customers benefit from our holistic approach—from engaging front-end interactions to dependable back-end solutions, all informed by data-driven insights. Because truly great digital experiences rely on the smooth operation of all interconnected elements: beautiful front-end applications, modern distributed architecture, private/public cloud, Dev/Ops and Agile/SAFE processes, and data-driven insights. We call this the Complete Digital Experience. Some companies focus on application design. Others handle your infrastructure. And then there’s Anexinet. Follow Anexinet on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook or via the Anexinet Insights Blog.

