Global Hemoglobinopathies Market Analysis & Forecast 2019-2026 by Type, Therapy, Diagnosis, and Region

The global hemoglobinopathies market size is expected to reach USD 12.6 billion by 2026, according to this report. It is projected to expand at a CAGR of 10.2% during the forecast period.



Rising prevalence of hemoglobin disorders such as Sickle Cell Disease (SCD), thalassemia, Hb C, and Hb E is estimated to be a high impact rendering driver for the market. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), hemoglobin disorders are endemic in over 60% of 229 countries affecting over 70% of births. It is also reported that minimum 5% of the world population are carriers of significant hemoglobin variation.



Prevalence of hemoglobinopathies is high in low-income countries from regions, such as Sub-Saharan region and South-east Asia. 85% of the affected population in U.S. and Europe has ancestral base in these regions.



Governments are collaborating with local institutes to undertake awareness programs for curbing the effect of hemoglobinopathies-related mortality rate. For instance, Sickle Cell Disease Coalition (SCDC) was founded by The American Society of Haematology (ASH) in 2016 to promote awareness for the condition and enhance outcomes for individuals.



Insufficient healthcare infrastructure and low levels of disease diagnosis and treatments are some of the key factors contributing to the increase in target population in low-income regions such as South-east Asia, Mediterranean basin, and Africa.



North America led the overall hemoglobinopathies market in terms of revenue in 2018. Growing prevalence of blood disorders, favorable government programs, and high level of awareness among healthcare professionals and patients for hemoglobinopathies-related genetic testing, are the factors attributed to the growth.



Asia Pacific is expected to witness lucrative growth over the forecast period owing to the presence of high unmet clinical needs, improving healthcare infrastructure, and rising economic levels. Moreover, introduction of low-cost diagnostic alternatives for hemoglobinopathies is likely to further boost the growth.



Further key findings from the report suggest:

SCD segment held the largest market share in 2018 owing to rising prevalence of sickle cell disease and presence of strong product pipeline such as LentiGlobin.

Genetic testing for diagnosis of sickle cell disorders is expected to witness lucrative growth over the forecast period. Increasing awareness coupled with rising government programs is anticipated to enhance the usage rates for diagnostic tests pertaining to SCD.

Pre-implant genetic diagnosis is estimated to witness lucrative CAGR of over 8% during the forecast period owing to rising awareness levels among the population and increasing healthcare expenditure.

Blood transfusion was the largest therapy segment for hemoglobinopathies, owing to high acceptance of this treatment option and significant success rate.

Key market players include Gamida Cell, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Sanofi, Sangamo Therapeutics, Global Blood Therapeutics, bluebird bio, Emmaus Life Sciences, Prolong Pharmaceuticals, and Celgene Corporation.

Key Topics Covered



Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope

1.1. Market segmentation & scope

1.2. Market definition

1.3. Information procurement

1.3.1. Purchased database

1.3.2. Internal database

1.3.3. Secondary sources & third party perspectives

1.3.4. Primary research

1.4. Information analysis

1.4.1. Data analysis models

1.5. Market formulation & data visualization

1.6. Data validation & publishing



Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Outlook

2.2. Segment Outlook

2.3. Competitive Insights



Chapter 3. Global Hemoglobinopathies Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1. Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping

3.2. Epidemiology Assessment of Hemoglobinopathies

3.3. Market Dynamics

3.3.1. Market Driver Analysis

3.3.2. Market Restraint Analysis

3.4. Hemoglobinopathies Market Analysis Tools

3.4.1. Industry Analysis - Porter's

3.5. PESTEL Analysis

3.5.1. Political Landscape

3.5.2. Environmental Landscape

3.5.3. Social Landscape

3.5.4. Technology Landscape

3.5.5. Legal Landscape



Chapter 4. Hemoglobinopathies Market: Type Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1. Definitions & Scope

4.2. Type market share analysis, 2018 & 2026

4.3. Type Dashboard

4.4. Global Hemoglobinopathies Market, by Type, 2014 to 2026

4.5. Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2014 to 2026 for the following,

4.6. Thalassemia

4.6.1. Thalassemia market, 2014 - 2026 (USD Million)

4.6.2. Alpha thalassemia

4.6.3. Beta thalassemia

4.7. Sickle Cell Disease (SCD)

4.7.1. Sickle Cell Disease (SCD) market, 2014 - 2026 (USD Million)

4.8. Other Hb Variants

4.8.1. Other Hb Variants market, 2014 - 2026 (USD Million)



Chapter 5. Hemoglobinopathies Market: Therapy Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1. Definitions & Scope

5.2. Therapy market share analysis, 2018 & 2026

5.3. Therapy Dashboard

5.4. Global Hemoglobinopathies Market, by Therapy, 2014 to 2026

5.5. Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2014 to 2026 for the following,

5.6. Thalassemia therapy

5.6.1. Thalassemia therapy market, 2014 - 2026 (USD Million)

5.6.2. Alpha thalassemia therapy

5.6.3. Beta thalassemia therapy

5.7. Sickle Cell Disease (SCD) Therapy

5.7.1. Sickle Cell Disease (SCD) therapy market, 2014 - 2026 (USD Million)

5.8. Other Hb Variants Therapy

5.8.1. Other Hb Variants therapy market, 2014 - 2026 (USD Million)



Chapter 6. Hemoglobinopathies Market: Diagnosis Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1. Definitions & Scope

6.2. Diagnosis market share analysis, 2018 & 2026

6.3. Diagnosis Dashboard

6.4. Global Hemoglobinopathies Market, by Diagnosis, 2014 to 2026

6.5. Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2014 to 2026 for the following,

6.6. Thalassemia diagnosis

6.6.1. Thalassemia diagnosis market, 2014 - 2026 (USD Million)

6.6.2. Alpha thalassemia diagnosis

6.6.3. Beta thalassemia diagnosis

6.7. Sickle Cell Disease (SCD) diagnosis

6.7.1. Sickle Cell Disease (SCD) diagnosis market, 2014 - 2026 (USD Million)

6.8. Other Hb Variants diagnosis

6.8.1. Other Hb Variants diagnosis market, 2014 - 2026 (USD Million)



Chapter 7. Hemoglobinopathies Market: Regional Estimates & Trend analysis, by Type, Therapy & Diagnosis

7.1. Regional Market Snapshot

7.2. Regional Market Share and Leading Players, 2018

7.3. SWOT Analysis, by Factor (Political & Legal, Economic And Technological)

7.4. Market Size, & Forecasts, and Trend Analysis, 2018 to 2026

7.5. North America

7.6. Europe

7.7. Asia Pacific

7.8. Latin America

7.9. MEA



Chapter 8. Company Profiles

8.1. Strategic Framework

8.1.1. Gamida Cell

8.1.2. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

8.1.3. Sanofi

8.1.4. Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc.

8.1.5. Bluebird bio, Inc.

8.1.6. Global Blood Therapeutics Inc.

8.1.7. Emmaus Life Sciences, Inc.

8.1.8. Prolong Pharmaceuticals, LLC

8.1.9. Celgene Corporation



