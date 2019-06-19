The Indian Extruded Plastic Market - Outlook to 2024 with NCL Veka, Deciuninck India, Xtruline, Amber Group India, Plasopan Engrs (India), and S.M. Extrusions Dominating

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, June 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "India Extruded Plastic Market - Forecasts from 2019 to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



India extruded plastic Market was valued at US$16.503 billion in 2018 and is projected to expand at a CAGR of 8.23% over the forecast period to reach US$26.528 billion by 2024.



Extruded plastic market is growing at a fast rate in the country on account of rapid urbanization and expanding middle class group. Government initiatives to boost rural infrastructure is fueling the demand for PVC extrusions in the construction sector. Burgeoning demand for flexible packaging is fueling the growth of PE, PET, and PP extrusions.



Positive outlook of automotive industry and its growing incorporation of plastics in vehicle design are providing growth opportunities for extruded plastic market to flourish in the forecast period. Thus, the market is poised to grow at a good rate on account of evolving healthcare sector and burgeoning trend of plasticulture in the country.



Report Coverage



This research study examines the current market trends related to the demand, supply, and sales, in addition to the recent developments. Major drivers, restraints, and opportunities have been covered to provide an exhaustive picture of the market.



The analysis presents in-depth information regarding the development, trends, and industry policies and regulations implemented in each of the geographical regions. Further, the overall regulatory framework of the market has been exhaustively covered to offer stakeholders a better understanding of the key factors affecting the overall market environment.



Identification of key industry players in the industry and their revenue contribution to the overall business or relevant segment aligned to the study has been covered as a part of competitive intelligence done through extensive secondary research.



Market intelligence is presented in the form of analysis, charts, and graphics to help the clients in gaining faster and efficient understanding of the India extruded plastic market.



Some of the key players include NCL Veka, Deciuninck India, Xtruline, Amber Group India, Plasopan Engrs (India), and S.M. Extrusions.



Key Topics Covered



1. Introduction

1.1. Market Overview

1.2. Market Definition

1.3. Scope of the Study

1.4. Currency

1.5. Assumptions

1.6. Base & Forecast Years Timeline



2. Research Methodology

2.1. Research Design

2.2. Secondary Sources



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Dynamics

4.1. Market Segmentation

4.2. Market Drivers

4.3. Market Restraints

4.4. Market Opportunities

4.5. Porter's Five Force Analysis

4.6. Life Cycle Analysis - Regional Snapshot

4.7. Market Attractiveness



5. India Extruded Plastic Market by Type

5.1. Polypropylene (PP)

5.2. Polyethylene (PE)

5.2.1. LDPE

5.2.2. HDPE

5.3. Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)

5.4. Others



6. India Extruded Plastic Market by End-User Industry

6.1. Construction

6.2. Electrical and Electronics

6.3. Packaging

6.4. Automotive

6.5. Others



7. Competitive Intelligence

7.1. Recent Deals and Investment

7.2. Competitive Benchmarking and Analysis

7.3. Strategies of Key Players



8. Company Profiles

8.1. NCL Veka

8.2. Deciuninck India

8.3. Xtruline

8.4. Amber Group India

8.5. Plasopan Engrs. (India) Pvt. Ltd.

8.6. S.M. Extrusions Pvt. Ltd.



