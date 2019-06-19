United States Tea Production Market Outlook 2019-2023 Featuring Unilever, Hain Celestial Group, Bigelow Tea Company, and Starbucks Corporation
This report covers the scope, size, disposition and growth of the industry including the key sensitivities and success factors. Also included are five year industry forecasts, growth rates and an analysis of the industry key players and their market shares.
Emerging from the shadow of the Coffee Production industry, the Tea Production industry is beginning to come into its own. Bolstered by rising health consciousness and disposable income among consumers, the analyst estimates industry revenue will increase over the next five years.
A growing emphasis on healthy living is shifting consumer dietary patterns toward healthier beverages such as tea, driving industry growth. Tea is becoming more popular due to the growing variety of flavors, strengths and sweeteners offered by manufacturers. Differentiated tea offerings have enabled industry players to charge premium prices for unique blends, boosting industry revenue and profit.
The analyst expects that the Tea Production industry will continue growing over the next five years. The United States' aging population, which embraces tea's anti-aging and health attributes, will be a strong source of future demand and drive specialty product sales, particularly for green and herbal teas.
This industry comprises businesses that blend and package tea, excluding iced and ready-to-drink tea.
Companies Mentioned
- Unilever
- Hain Celestial Group
- Bigelow Tea Company
- Starbucks Corporation
Topics Covered
ABOUT THIS INDUSTRY
- Industry Definition
- Main Activities
- Similar Industries
- Additional Resources
INDUSTRY AT A GLANCE
INDUSTRY PERFORMANCE
- Executive Summary
- Key External Drivers
- Current Performance
- Industry Outlook
- Industry Life Cycle
PRODUCTS & MARKETS
- Supply Chain
- Products & Services
- Demand Determinants
- Major Markets
- International Trade
- Business Locations
COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
- Market Share Concentration
- Key Success Factors
- Cost Structure Benchmarks
- Basis of Competition
- Barriers to Entry
- Industry Globalization
MAJOR COMPANIES
OPERATING CONDITIONS
- Capital Intensity
- Technology & Systems
- Revenue Volatility
- Regulation & Policy
- Industry Assistance
KEY STATISTICS
- Industry Data
- Annual Change
- Key Ratios
JARGON & GLOSSARY
